15 local athletes advance to Region 11 Championships

LONDONDERRY, Ohio — After reserving five spots in the Region 11 track and field championships from the first day of the Southeast District meet at Southeastern High School, the Ohio Valley Publishing area secured 10-more regional berths on Saturday.

Wheelersburg won the girls team title with a score of 94.5, 7.5 ahead of runner-up Peebles. Crooksville was third with 69.33, while Eastern took fourth at 48. The Lady Tornadoes were in a tie for 16th with Federal Hocking, with each team scoring 12. The Lady Rebels were held scoreless in the district meet.

After advancing the 4x800m relay team of Ally Durst, Rhiannon Morris, Ashton Guthrie and Whitney Durst, along with Caterina Miecchi and Layna Catlett in the shot put from the first day of competition, the Lady Eagles claimed three more spots on the second day.

Miecchi and Catlett — who were second and third respectively in the shot put — finished in the same spots in the discus throw, with Miecchi posting a mark of 115 feet, 6 inches, and Catlett throwing 111 feet, 5 inches.

Morris also punched a ticket to the regionals in an individual event, as she was fourth in the 3200m run at 12:31.67.

The Southern girls’ only regional qualifier came from Day 2 of competition, as Sydney Roush claimed fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:33.9.

Minford was the champion of the boys’ North Division with a score of 104, 23 ahead of Coal Grove in second, and 30 in front of Nelsonville-York in third. Eastern took sixth with a score of 52, South Gallia was 13th with 13, while Southern claimed 14th with 10.

With the 4x800m relay team of Nick Browning, Bryce Newland, Colton Combs and Noah Browning, as well as discus throw champion Mason Dishong advancing from the first day of the meet, the Eastern boys claimed three more spots from the Day 2.

EHS senior Noah Browning earned the Eagles’ only championship from the second day of competition, winning the 400m dash with a time of 49.23, a district record, surpassing the 2011 mark of 50.31 by Eastern’s Kyle Connery.

Noah Browning also claimed a silver medal on Saturday, turning in a time of 23.06 in the 200m dash.

The Eagles’ 4x400m relay will also be moving on, as the team of Combs, Nick Browning, Noah Browning, and Jayden Evans was fourth with a time of 3:41.33.

EHS came up just shy of three-more regional berths, as Nick Browning was fifth in the 800m run at 2:09.23, Newland was fifth in the 3200m run at 11:23.79, while Dishong took fifth in the shot put at 42-2.5.

After missing by one spot in the long jump in Day 1, SGHS junior Kyle Northup earned his regional trip with a fourth place finish of 5 feet, 8 inches in the high jump. Northup was also one spot away from another event at the Region 11 meet, as he placed fifth in the 400m dash at 55.3.

SHS senior David Dunfee — who was a spot away from qualifying in the discus throw on Wednesday — punched his ticket to the next round with a third place finish and a distance of 43 feet, 5.75 inches in the shot put on Saturday.

The Region 11 Championships will take place on Wednesday and Friday at Lancaster High School.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the Southeast District Championships at Southeastern High School.

Eastern senior Rhiannon Morris competes in the 400m dash at the River Valley Open on April 2 in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/05/web1_5.21-EHS-Morris-1.jpg Eastern senior Rhiannon Morris competes in the 400m dash at the River Valley Open on April 2 in Bidwell, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

