Wheelersburg bounces Lady Marauders, 11-1

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Top-seeded and third-ranked for a reason.

The eighth-seeded Meigs softball team had its season come to an end in the Division III sectional final on Friday in Scioto County, as No. 1 seed Wheelersburg blasted three home runs on its way to an 11-1 victory in five innings.

The Lady Pirates (20-2) — No. 3 in the latest OHSFSCA Division III poll — got out to an 8-0 lead after scoring five runs in the first inning, two in the second and one in the third.

The Lady Marauders (13-16) ended the shut out in the top of the fourth inning, as Katie Hawkins drove in Bailey Swatzel, but WHS scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to cap off the 11-1 victory.

Breanna Zirkle took the pitching loss in a complete game for Meigs, allowing 11 runs, nine earned, on 12 hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Sarah Claxon was the winning pitcher in a complete game for the Lady Pirates, striking out six and giving up an unearned run on three hits.

Swatzel, Hawkins and Taylor Swartz each singled once for the guests, with Swatzel scoring once and Hawkins earning an RBI.

WHS sophomore Riley Hughes led the Lady Pirate offense, going 3-for-3 with two home runs, a double, three runs scored and five runs batted in. Bella Williams went 3-for-3 and drove in one run, Addi Collins was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs, while Claxon helped her own cause with a solo homer.

The Lady Marauders committed one error and left four runners on base, while WHS had three errors and three runners stranded.

This marks the final game in the Maroon and Gold for MHS seniors Taylor Swartz, Alyssa Smith, Ciera Older and Hannah Tackett.

The Lady Pirates are set to meet fourth-seeded Minford in the Division III district semifinal on Thursday at Unioto.

