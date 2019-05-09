Lady Raiders fall to Waverly, 8-4

WAVERLY, Ohio — It was simply too much to overcome.

Top-seeded Waverly built a 4-0 lead through two innings and ultimately never looked back during an 8-4 victory over the River Valley softball team on Wednesday night in a Division II sectional final in Pike County.

The host Lady Tigers established a permanent lead in the bottom half of the first as Bellaw scored from second on a two-out single from Blair for a 1-0 advantage.

Smith doubled home Penrod with two away in the second for a two-run cushion, then Robinson blasted a two-run homer to left-center that increased the lead out to 4-0.

The fifth-seeded Lady Raiders (12-12) finally broke into the scoring column in the top of the third as Kaylee Tucker belted a solo homer to left-center with one away, making it a 4-1 contest. The Silver and Black were also never closer.

Waverly loaded the bases on a pair of walks and an error in its half of the fourth, then Robinson belted a two-out grand slam to centerfield that pushed the lead out to 8-1.

Cierra Roberts produced a bases-loaded double with two away in the fifth, allowing Chloe Gee, Sierra Somerville and Baylee Hollanbaugh to score while cutting the deficit in half at 8-4.

RVHS managed a baserunner with two outs in each of its final two innings at the plate, but ultimately never had anything come from the opportunities.

The Orange and Black scored all eight of their runs with two outs and also benefited from three River Valley errors, the only miscues in the game. WHS outhit the guests by an 8-4 overall margin and also left 10 runners stranded on base, compared to only three left on the bags by RVHS.

Robinson was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, two hits and two walks over six innings while striking out 14. Somerville took the loss after surrendering eight runs (three earned), six hits and four walks over three frames while fanning two.

Roberts, Tucker, Somerville and Grace Hash had a hit apiece for the Lady Raiders, with Roberts driving in a team-high three RBIs.

Robinson and Penrod paced Waverly with two hits apiece, followed by Smith, Blair, Robinson and Collett with a safety apiece. Besides the winning decision, Robinson also produced a game-high six RBIs to go along with the two homers.

It was the final softball game for seniors Cierra Roberts, Baylee Hollanbaugh, Chloe Gee, Cierra Franklin and Skylar Jones in the Silver and Black.

River Valley completed the 2019 campaign with a 5-7 mark in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

