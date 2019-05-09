Point doubles up Generals, 6-3

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Sitting in the proverbial catbird seat.

The Point Pleasant baseball team overcame a 3-1 deficit by plating four runs in the top half of the fifth and ultimately cruised to a 6-3 victory over top-seeded Winfield on Wednesday night in a Class AA Region IV, Section 1 winner’s bracket final in Putnam County.

The second-seeded Big Blacks (21-7) found themselves in a 1-0 hole through three innings of work, but the guests finally broke through in the top of the fourth as Hunter Blain delivered a one-out single that drove in Joel Beattie for a tie game.

The host Generals (24-7), however, received a one-out single from Andrew Whitney that brought in Nick Edwards for a 2-1 edge, then Peyton Moulder scored on an error that gave WHS its largest lead of the night at the end of four complete.

The Green and White — who took a 1-0 lead on an error that allowed Peyton Stover to score in the third — didn’t have a baserunner after the fourth inning and had their last 10 batters retired in order.

The Red and Black, on the other hand, made their big push in the top half of the fifth as Tanner Mitchell, Josh Wamsley and Miles Williams started the inning with consecutive singles, then Carter Smith doubled in both Mitchell and Wamsley for a three-all tie.

Brody Jeffers received a walk to again load the bases with nobody out, then Joel Beattie singled to center as Williams came home with the eventual game-winner and a 4-3 edge.

Smith eventually came around on a bases-loaded walk to Wyatt Wilson that led to a two-run cushion midway through the fifth.

Smith added an insurance run in the top of the sixth after his groundout allowed Wamsley to come home for a 6-3 contest.

The Big Blacks will now await the winner of the Winfield and Nitro in the loser’s bracket championship. Point Pleasant will tentatively face the winner on Saturday at a yet-to-be-determined location and time.

PPHS outhit the hosts by an 11-3 overall margin and also committed five of the seven errors in the contest. The guests stranded seven runners on base, while the Generals left five on the bags.

Sam Pinkerton was the winning pitcher of record after allowing zero hits and zero walks over 3.1 innings of relief while striking out four. Nick Holzapfel took the loss for WHS after surrendering five earned runs, 11 hits and three walks over six frames while fanning five.

Williams, Smith and Beattie paced PPHS with two hits apiece, followed by Wilson, Blain, Mitchell and Wamsley with a safety each. Smith drove in a game-high three RBIs.

Hunter Morris provided two of Winfield’s three hits, with Whitney accounting for the other safety.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.