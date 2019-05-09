Lady Falcons win Class A Region IV, Section 1 title

HARTFORD, W.Va. — They say that defense wins championships, they were right about this one.

The top-seeded Wahama softball team won the Class A Region IV, Section 1 championship on Wednesday in Mason County, defeating Ravenswood by a 3-0 tally and allowing the guests to record just one hit.

The Lady Falcons (27-1) — winner of 23 straight games and returning to the Region IV championship for the first time since 2016 — didn’t allow Ravenswood (19-12) to reach scoring position in the game.

Wahama broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning, as Bailee Bumgarner scored on a sac-fly from Maddy VanMatre. The Lady Falcons scored their other two runs in the home half of the fifth inning, as Tanner King singled home Emma Gibbs and then scored on a single from Lauren Noble.

Following a second straight shut out victory, first-year Wahama head coach Chris Noble talked about the importance of the sectional title and commended his defense — which hasn’t allowed a run in 16 consecutive innings.

“I hope it means everything to the girls,” Noble said. “We had high expectations headed into the season, and they’ve exceeded those. We just don’t want it to end.

“We’ve played some really good defense, and Hannah Rose has done excellent job pitching. We’d like to get the bats going again like they were back in the middle of the season.”

Rose was the winning pitcher of record with a complete game shut out, allowing one hit and striking out five batters, while walking none.

Jasmine Naylor took the pitching loss in a complete game for the Red Devilettes, giving up three earned runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out two.

King led the WHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and a run batted in. Rose doubled once in the victory, Gibbs singled once and scored once, while Noble came up with a single and an RBI. Bumgarner scored once in the game, while Maddy VanMatre picked up an RBI.

Kendall Bowen had the guests’ lone hit, a single in the top of the third.

Both teams committed an error, and the Lady Falcons left six runners on base, four more than RHS.

The Red and White improve to 3-0 against Ravenswood this spring, having a 10-4 win in the regular season and a 8-0 victory earlier this postseason.

Wahama will host the first game of a best-of-three series with Class A Region IV, Section 2 champion Sherman on Tuesday.

