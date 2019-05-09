Tornadoes rally past River Valley, 5-1

RACINE, Ohio — The Raiders started off right, but the rest of the night belonged to the hosts.

The Southern baseball team trailed non-conference guest River Valley by a run after the first inning of Wednesday’s non-conference game at Star Mill Park, but the Tornadoes took the lead in the fourth and never looked back en route to the 5-1 victory.

River Valley (4-13) broke the scoreless tie with one out in the top of the first, as Andrew Mershon singled home Dalton Mershon. The Raiders left the bases loaded in the first, however, and stranded four more runners in scoring position in the game.

Southern (13-6) — which left a runner in scoring position in each of the first two frames — tied the game in the bottom of the third, with Jensen Anderson singling home Austin Barker.

The Tornadoes went up 4-1 in the following frame, as Billy Harmon hit a two-run double, and Gage Shuler scored on a wild pitch. SHS capped off the 5-1 victory in the bottom of the fifth, as Anderson singled home Logan Drummer.

Anderson was the winning pitcher of record in four frames for the hosts, striking out nine batters and walking four, while allowing one earned run and three hits. Coltin Parker finished the game in shut out fashion for SHS giving up two hits, while striking out one batter.

Cole Johnson took the loss in three innings on the mound for River Valley, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out four. Riley Wooldridge finished the game for the guests, surrendering two runs, one earned, on two hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Anderson helped his own cause, going 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Harmon doubled once and drove in two runs, Baker doubled once and scored twice, while Parker, Cole Steele and Ryan Acree each singled once, with Steele scoring a run. Drummer and Shuler both crossed home plate once in the win.

Dalton Mershon led the Raider offense, going 3-for-3 with a run scored. Andrew Mershon singled once and drove in a run, while Blaine Cline chipped in with a single.

The Silver and Black were responsible for both of the game’s errors and left 10 runners on base, one more than Southern.

After an in-county bout with South Gallia on Thursday, River Valley will be home against Rock Hill on Friday. Following their trip to Warren on Thursday, the Tornadoes will travel to Athens on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

