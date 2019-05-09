Gallia Academy powers past Panthers, 13-6

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — A win worth making two trips for.

Six days after starting its second meeting of the season with Chesapeake, the Gallia Academy baseball team finally gained revenge on its Ohio Valley Conference host, as the Blue Devils finished off the 13-6 victory on Wednesday in Lawrence County.

Gallia Academy (15-8, 9-5 OVC) — which fell to the Panthers by a 2-1 count on April 10 in Centenary — never trailed in the second bout, with Josh Faro driving in Wyatt Sipple in the top of the first inning.

The Blue Devils were ahead 6-0 after a five-run second frame, highlighted by two-run doubles from Sipple and Faro. Sipple tripled home two runs in the third and then scored on a Cole Davis single, giving the Blue and White an 8-0 advantage.

Chesapeake was back to within two runs after scoring three times in each the third and fourth innings.

The Blue Devils, however, ended their two-inning drought and increased their lead to 9-6, with Garrett McGuire singling and later scoring in the top of the sixth. Gallia Academy capped off the 13-6 victory in the following inning, as Brendan Carter scored on a passed ball, and McGuire hit a two-run double.

Zane Loveday was the winning pitcher in a complete game for GAHS, striking out nine batters, while allowing six runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks.

A.J. Littreal, Jonah Ridenour, Austin Browning and Travis Grimm shared the pitching duties for CHS, giving up a combined 13 runs, 10 earned, on 12 hits and six walks. Browning had five of the team’s eight strikeouts, while Littreal was the losing pitcher of record.

The Blue Devil offense was led by McGuire, who was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs batted in and one run scored. Sipple was 2-for-5 with a triple, a double, three runs and four RBIs, Faro was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs, while Andrew Toler was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs.

Davis singled once, scored once and drove in one run for the Blue and White, Carter singled once and scored twice, Morgan Stanley came up with one hit, while Trent Johnson crossed home plate twice.

Trent Dearth led the Chesapeake offense, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Browning doubled once and drove in two runs, while Thomas Sentz and Levi Best both singled once and scored twice in the setback.

Both teams committed four errors, and GAHS left eight runners on base, one more than Chesapeake.

Next, the Blue Devils are scheduled to host Westfall on Saturday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

