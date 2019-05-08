Blue Devils double up Jackson, 10-5

CENTENARY, Ohio — Still a 2-for-1, just nowhere near as much drama this time around.

The Gallia Academy baseball team rallied back from an early 3-2 deficit while claiming a season sweep of visiting Jackson on Tuesday night with a 10-5 non-conference decision at Bob Eastman Field in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils (14-8) built a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Ironmen rallied with three scores in the top of the third to secure their only lead of the night.

The Blue and White answered with five runs in their half of the third and added three of the next four scores en route to a commanding 10-4 cushion through five complete.

JHS managed a run in the top half of the seventh, but ultimately came no closer in the five-run setback. GAHS also posted a 2-1 win at Haller Field back on March 30.

Andrew Toler gave the hosts a quick two-run cushion with a two-out double in the first, which plated both Josh Faro and Garrett McGuire.

The Red and White, however, got an RBI flyout from Broermann that allowed Kuhn to score for a 2-1 contest, then Graham scored on a wild pitch that tied the game at two. Massie later scored on an error and gave JHS its only lead of the night at 3-2.

The Blue Devils quickly responded in their half of the third by sending nine batters to the plate, which resulted in five runs on four hits and a walk.

A two-out wild pitch ultimately started the rally as Faro scored, then Toler singled in McGuire for a permanent lead at 4-3.

Justin McClelland tripled home both Toler and Cade Roberts for a 6-3 edge, then McClelland eventually scored on a wild pitch that increased the lead to four.

GAHS padded its lead in the fourth as McGuire singled home Faro for an 8-3 advantage, but Jackson answered in the fifth as Graham scored on an error that cut the deficit back in half at 8-4.

Wyatt Sipple provided a two-out double that drove home both Roberts and Trent Johnson in the bottom of the fifth while increasing the lead out to 10-4.

Erwin started the seventh with a double and later scored on a groundout by Graham, completing the five-run outcome.

Gallia Academy outhit the guests by a 12-5 overall margin and also committed two of the three errors in the contest. The hosts stranded seven runners on base, while the Ironmen left six on the bags.

Toler was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three runs (two earned), one hit and six walks over 2.2 innings while striking out four. Kuhn suffered the loss after surrendering seven earned runs, seven hits and one walk over 2.2 frames while fanning one.

Faro led the Blue Devils with three hits and three runs scored, followed by Sipple and Toler with two hits apiece. McGuire, Roberts, McClelland, Cole Davis and Morgan Stanley also had a safety apiece for the victors.

Toler knocked in a game-high three RBIs, while McClelland and Sipple each drove in a pair of runs.

Broermann paced Jackson with two hits and added the team’s lone RBI. Erwin, Graham and Neal also had a hit apiece in the setback.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.