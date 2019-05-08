Point wins Battle for the Anchor

CENTENARY, Ohio — The anchor settles south of the river for another year.

The Point Pleasant track and field program came away with its second consecutive championship in as many seasons on Monday night at the 2019 Battle for the Anchor meet held at Gallia Academy High School in Gallia County.

PPHS — which won its first-ever title last year by two points — made even greater strides this spring as the Black Knights and Lady Knights combined to post a 25.33-point victory over the host Blue Devils and Blue Angels.

The evening was particularly significant for the Point girls, who managed the program’s first-ever victory over the Blue Angels in this annual event.

The Lady Knights won 10 of the 17 events and finished with a tally of 71 points, which was five points better than the Blue and White.

The Black Knights won 11 of the 17 events and ended the evening with 78.66 points, while the Blue Devils had a final effort of 58.33 points.

Overall, the Red and Black posted a final winning tally of 149.66 points, while GAHS had 124.33 points.

Besides 10 event titles, the Lady Knights were also the runners-up in another nine events. The Point girls also came away with the 4x400m relay title as the quartet of Kady Hughes, Allison Henderson, Madison Hatfield and Sydnee Moore posted a winning mark of 4:34.60.

Samantha Saunders set a pair of personal records in the high jump and pole vault, as well as a new school record in the pole vault with a cleared height of 10 feet, 6 inches. Saunders also won the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches.

Addy Cottrill secured wins in both the shot put (36-1) and discus (116-4) events, while Hughes won both the 800m run (2:41.71) and 1600m run (6:31.31).

Ellie Wood was the champion in both the 100m hurdles (16.94) and 300m hurdles (51.52), while Henderson claimed the 400m dash title with a mark of 1:04.26.

The Blue Angels had seven event titles and eight runner-up performances, with Zoe Smith coming away with a pair of championships in the 100m dash (13.29) and 200m dash (28.21).

Alex Barnes claimed the long jump title with a distance of 16 feet, 3 inches. Ines Perez also won the 3200m run with a time of 16:14.33.

Smith, Alivia Lear, Gabby McConnell and Gretchen McConnell grouped up to win both the 4x100m relay (53.56) and 4x200m relay (1:55.07) events.

The quartet of Brooke Hamilton, Brooke Johnson, Pilar Ortego and Taylor Facemire also captured the 4x800m relay crown with a time of 11:24.00.

Besides the 11 titles, the Black Knights also came away with six runner-up finishes in the boys competition. GAHS, conversely, flipped those numbers with six event titles and 11 second place performances.

The PPHS boys came away with three relay championships, with the quartet of Brady Adkins, Garrett Hatten, Jovone Johnson and Preston Taylor winning both the 4x100m relay (45.35) and 4x200m relay (1:34.88) events.

Hatten, Adkins, Nick Leport and Ethan Scott also put together a winning effort of 3:46.13 in the 4x400m relay.

Luke Wilson won a trio of events in the 800m run (2:05.21), 1600m run (4:39.81) and 3200m run (10:40.90) events.

Leport won the 400m dash (53.39) and Taylor came away with the 100m dash (11.72) title, while Adkins won the 300m hurdles with a mark of 41.56 seconds.

Kaydean Eta won the 110m hurdles with a time of 16.47 seconds, while Trevon Franklin captured the shot put crown with a heave of 46 feet, 8 inches.

The quartet of Logan Blouir, Dakota McCoy, Nicholas Sheets and Jayden Dunlap secured the Blue Devils’ lone relay title in the 4x800m event with a winning time of 9:13.00.

Ian Hill won the 200m dash (23.67) and Blake Skidmore claimed the high jump title with a cleared height of 5 feet, 10 inches. Evin Little also won the pole vault event with a cleared height of 10 feet even.

Ryan Donovsky secured the long jump crown with a distance of 19 feet, 3.5 inches. Riley Starnes won the discus title with a heave of 122 feet even.

