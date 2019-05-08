Tornadoes turn back Alexander, 5-2

RACINE, Ohio — The middle innings made the difference.

The Southern baseball team trailed guest Alexander by a run an inning into Tuesday’s non-conference bout at Star Mill Park, but the Tornadoes scored the next five runs en route to a 5-2 triumph.

An error led to the Spartans’ first run in the top of the first inning, but Southern (12-6) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second, with an RBI single by Noah Diddle and a bases loaded walk.

An RBI double by Ryan Laudermilt in the bottom of the third gave the Purple and Gold a 3-1 lead. Diddle and Billy Harmon led off the fourth with back-to-back singles, and later scored on a groundout and an error respectively.

The Spartans came up with a run in the sixth, but couldn’t make it beyond second base again and fell by a 5-2 count.

Harmon was the winning pitcher of record in three innings for the Tornadoes, allowing an unearned run on two hits, while striking out three batters. Gage Shuler finished the game for the hosts, also giving up an unearned run on two hits, to go with one strikeout and a pair of walks.

Diddle led the SHS offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in. Laudermilt and Jensen Anderson both doubled once and drove in a run, with Laudermilt also scoring once. Harmon and Ryan Acree both singled once and scored once, with Harmon driving in a run, while Logan Drummer came up with a run in the win.

The Tornadoes committed two errors and left 10 runners on base, while the Spartans had four errors and six runners stranded.

After hosting River Valley on Wednesday, Southern will travel to Warren on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.