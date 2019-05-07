Meigs sweeps Lady Spartans, 5-2

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Ending the regular season on the right foot.

One night before beginning the postseason, the Meigs softball team defeated Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Alexander by a 5-2 count on Monday in Meigs County, giving the Lady Marauders three straight wins and the season sweep of AHS.

Meigs (12-15, 7-5 TVC Ohio) —which topped the Lady Spartans by an 8-5 clip on April 8 in Athens County —trailed by one run after the top of the first inning on Monday. A two-run double by Breanna Zirkle gave MHS a 2-1 lead in the home half of the first, and neither team scored for the next four frames.

The Maroon and Gold ended the drought with Jerrica Smith and Alyssa Smith scoring on errors, followed by a two-out RBI double by Jadyn Floyd. Alexander got one run back in the top of the seventh, but left the tying run in the on-deck circle and fell by a 5-2 count.

Zirkle struck out three batters and was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Meigs, allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits and a walk.

Brooke Casto took the loss in a complete game for AHS, giving up five runs, four earned, on eight hits and three walks, while striking out two.

Leading the Lady Marauder offense, Zirkle was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in, Floyd was 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI, while Katie Hawkins went 2-for-3 and scored once. Jerrica Smith and Alyssa Smith both singled once and scored once for the victors, while Taylor Swartz and Ciera Older added with a run apiece.

Erin Scurlock led the Lady Spartans at the plate, going 2-for-3. Audrey Ross and Halie Miller both doubled once, with Ross scoring a run in the setback. Ashley Cooper, Margo Roof and Madi Moleski each singled once, with Cooper earning an RBI. Casto came up with a run in the setback, while Gracie Hill picked up an RBI.

MHS finished with one error and four runners left on base, while Alexander committed two errors and stranded four runners.

The eighth-seeded Lady Marauders host ninth-seeded South Point in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday, with the winner visiting top-seeded Wheelersburg on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

