Eastern girls, Belpre boys win TVC Hocking titles

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A decade of dominance.

The Eastern girls track and field team won its 10th straight Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship on Wednesday at Meigs High School, with the Belpre boys winning the their third league crown in a row.

The Lady Eagles’ winning score of 175 was 68 ahead of runner-up Waterford. The Wahama girls were third at 77, followed by Southern at 56 and Federal Hocking with 49. Miller and Belpre tied for sixth with 22 apiece, the Lady Rebels scored nine and finished eighth, while Trimble rounded out the nine-team field with six.

The EHS girls won seven of the 17 events, including a trio of relays. Eastern’s 4x800m team of Ashton Guthrie, Whitney Durst, Lexa Hayes and Alysa Howard turned in a winning time of 11:54.27, the 4x200m squad of Jaymie Basham, Brielle Newland, Sydney Sanders and Katlin Fick won with a time of 1:58.52, while the quartet of Newland, Guthrie, Ally Durst and Whitney Durst set a pace of 4:47.06 in the 4x400m.

The EHS relay team of Basham, Sanders, Alisa Ord and Caterina Miecchi claimed third in the 4x100m with a time of 55.23. Layna Catlett won both the discus throw and shot put with respective distances of 110-3 and 33-9, while Miecchi was second in both events with a 104-10 in the distance and a 33-7.25 in the shot put.

Ally Durst won the 1600m run with a time of 6:02.31, and was second in the 800m run at 2:39.69, while Rhiannon Morris won in the 3200m run with a time of 13:06.72, and was runner-up in the 1600m run at 6:04.4. Basham took second in the 200m dash with a time of 29.0, and fourth in the 100m dash at 13.94 for Eastern, while Ord was second in the 400m dash with a time of 1:06.72, and fourth in the 100m hurdles at 17.54.

Fick took third in three events for EHS, running the 100m hurdles in 17.47, and the 300m hurdles in 53.13, while clearing 7-00 in the pole vault. Newland was third in both the 200m dash and 400m dash with respective times of 30.38 and 1:07, Guthrie was fourth in the 800m run at 2:52.81, while Sanders was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 14-5.

The Lady Falcons won four events and finished top-4 in six more, including all-4 relays.

The WHS relay team of Olivia Brooks, Lacey Neal, Abbie Lieving and MacKenzie Barr was second in the 4x100m with a time of 54.96, while the 4x200m team of Brooks, Lieving, Barr and Skylar Riffle took third with a time of 2:04.15. The 4x800m team of Camryn Tyree, Emma Tomlinson, Mary Roush and Harley Roush was fourth with a time of 13:53.16, while the 4x400m team of Tomlinson, Tyree, Brooks and Michaela Hieronymus was fourth with a time of 5:12.22.

Neal won both the 100m dash and 200m dash for Wahama, turning in respective times of 13.41 and 28.64. Lieving was first in the 400m dash with a time of 1:06.32, and second in the high jump at 5-00, Barr won the pole vault at 7-6, while Emma Haddox was fourth in the discus throw at 88-7.

Sydney Roush was the Lady Tornadoes’ lone champion, running the 800m in 2:34.73, while taking second in the 3200m run at 13:35.35.

Kayla Evans was second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 52.66, and fourth in the high jump at 4-8 for SHS. Baylee Wolfe was third in the high jump at 4-10, and fourth in the 300m hurdles at 54.08, while Mallory Johnson was third in the 800m run at 2:48.01, and fourth in the 400m dash at 1:07.13.

The Lady Rebels’ only top-4 finish was the 4x800m team of Cara Frazee, Olivia Johnson, Jessica Luther and Emma Shamblin, which was second with a time of 13:22.41.

The Belpre boys winning score of 137 was 55 ahead of Eastern in second. Trimble was third with 77, followed by Waterford with 47 and Federal Hocking with 42. Southern and South Gallia were in a tie for sixth with 40 apiece, Wahama claimed eighth with 33, while Miller was ninth at 23.

Eastern’s boys squad claimed five championships, including the 4x400m relay, with the team of Nick Browning, Noah Browning, Colton Combs and Jayden Evans turning in a time of 3:34.76. The EHS relay team of Combs, Nick Browning, Bryce Newland and Michael Letson was second in the 4x800m with a time of 9:27.96.

Noah Browning was a perfect 3-for-3 in the dashes, winning the 100m with a time of 11.4, the 200m with a time of 23.09 and the 400m with a time of 50.7. Mason Dishong was first in the discus throw and third in the shot put with respective distances of 132-11 and 41-6.75, Newland was second in the 3200m run with a time of 11:04.83, while Nick Browning was third in the 800m run at 2:09.82.

The Rebels had a pair of champions, with Justin Butler winning the 110m hurdles at 17.6, and Kyle Northup taking first in the high jump at 6-2. Butler was also second in the 300m hurdles at 45.48, while Northup claimed third in the long jump at 18-00, and fourth in the 400m dash at 56.88.

The Tornadoes’ lone champion was Trey McNickle, who posted a winning mark of 18-5.75 in the long jump, while taking third in the 100m dash at 11.66. David Dunfee took second in the shot put at 41-6.75, and fourth in the discus throw at 117-8 for Southern, Brody Dutton was third in the high jump at 5-8, while Chase Bailey took fourth in the 200m dash at 24.71.

The White Falcons finished top-4 in five events, including a pair of relays. The quartet of Nathan Day, Wesley Peters, Zach Roush and Jacob Lloyd was third in the 4x800m at 10:11.4, while the team of Roush, Lloyd, Josh Frye and Blaine Sparks was fourth in the 4x400m at 3:56.5.

Frye was second in the 400m dash with a time of 53.96 for Wahama, Lloyd was second in the 800m run at 2:09.19, while Day claimed fourth in the pole vault at 8-00.

