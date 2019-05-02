Gallia Academy competes at KOVCCT

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A stern test before the all-important home stretch.

The Gallia Academy girls finished seventh and the boys placed ninth on Tuesday night at the 2019 KOVCCT Championships held at Fairland High School in Lawrence County.

Both the Blue Angels and Blue Devils earned 11 top-eight finishes apiece, but the squads combined for only one individual championship and a pair of runner-up performances at the ultra-competitive annual event.

Ashland Blazer came away with the girls title after posting a final tally of 114 points. Coal Grove (88) and Fairland (87) rounded out the top three spots, while the Blue Angels ended up seventh out of 13 teams with 49 points.

Alex Barnes secured the lone event title for GAHS after winning the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 2.5 inches.

The quartet of Gabby McConnell, Gretchen McConnell, Alivia Lear and Zoe Smith posted runner-up efforts in both the 4x100m relay (54.33) and 4x200m relay (1:54.20).

Brooke Johnson was third in the 800m run with a time of 2:40.61, while Smith was fourth in the 200m dash with a mark of 27.74 seconds.

The quartet of Johnson, Trinity Eggers, Pilar Ortega and Brooke Hamilton finished fifth in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:54.25.

Gabby McConnell was sixth in the 300m hurdles (55.41) and Eggers was seventh in the 100m hurdles (19.17) events.

Calista Barnes and Maddie Wright tied for seventh place in the high jump with identical cleared heights of 4 feet, 6 inches. Hamilton was also eighth in the 800m run with a time of 2:46.23.

Portsmouth captured the boys title with 117 points, with Rock Hill (81.5) and Russell (76) rounding out the top three positions. The Blue Devils were ninth out of 12 teams with 30 points.

Riley Starnes landed the top overall finish for the GAHS boys after placing fourth in the discus with a throw of 122 feet, 9 inches. Starnes was also sixth in the shot put (40-10.5) as well.

Cory Call was fifth in the long jump (18-11.5) and Blake Skidmore tied for fifth in the high jump (5-8), while the foursome of Call, Jonathan Griffin, Ryan Donovsky and Bo Saxson placed fifth in the 4x200m relay with a mark of 1:38.16.

Call, Donovsky, Saxson and Coen Duncan were sixth in the 4x100m relay with a time of 46.84 seconds. Skidmore, Griffin, Ayden Roettker and Tristin Crisenbery also teamed up to place sixth in the 4x400m relay (3:56.03).

Griffin was seventh in the 400m dash (55.77) and Nicholas Sheets was seventh in the 3200m run (11:41.99). Donovsky and Crisenbery also earned eighth place finishes in the long jump (18-9.5) and 300m hurdles (45.81), respectively.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 KOVCCT Championships held at Fairland High School.

Gallia Academy freshman Gabby McConnell clears a hurdle during the 300m hurdles event at the 2019 Gallia County Meet held on April 9 at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio.

