Rio baseball 29th in final regular season poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Rio Grande remained the equivalent of 29th in the final NAIA Baseball Top 25 coaches’ poll of the regular season.

Head coach Brad Warnimont’s squad tallied 43 points in the balloting of a panel of head coaches representing each of the NAIA conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The poll was released Tuesday afternoon by the national office.

Rio Grande, which finished its regular season schedule at 34-18 after taking two of three games from WVU Tech last weekend, has been among the “Others Receiving Votes” in each of the last five polls.

The RedStorm are scheduled to return to action on Thursday when they open play in the River States Conference Tournament against Indiana University Kokomo at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Southeastern (Fla.) completed a wire-to-wire run at the top of the poll after grabbing 13 of the 18 first-place votes and 494 points.

Tennessee Wesleyan received four first-place votes and remained second with 485 points, while Faulkner (Ala.) moved from fourth to third with 461 points.

Georgia Gwinnett College slipped from third to fourth with 443 points, while the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) stayed fifth with 429 points.

Seventh-ranked Science & Arts (Okla.) grabbed the remaining first-place vote.

Bryan (Tenn.) made the biggest jump on the list, leaping seven spots from No. 23 to No. 16, while Westmont (Calif.) had the biggest fall in slipping from 13th to 22nd.

William Jessup (Calif.) and Arizona Christian were the two newcomers to the poll at No. 15 and No. 25, respectively, while Truett McConnell (Ga.) and The Master’s (Calif.) dropped off the list.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.