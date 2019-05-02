Lady Tornadoes fall to Nelsonville-York, 16-2

RACINE, Ohio — Ready for a few days off.

The Southern softball team suffered a 16-2 mercy rule setback at the hands of non-conference guest Nelsonville-York on Wednesday at Star Mill Park, the Lady Tornadoes’ third double-digit setback in as many days.

Southern (6-15) trailed 10-0 in the game, allowing one run in the top of the first, six in the second and three in the third. The Lady Tornadoes got two runs back on a two-out double by Cierra Whitesell in the bottom of the third, but the Lady Buckeyes scored two in the fourth and four in the fifth to cap off the 16-2 victory.

Cierra Whitesell and Ally Shuler shared pitching duties for the Lady Tornadoes, allowing a combined 16 runs, eight earned, on 20 hits and four walks. Whitesell was the losing pitcher of record and claimed both of the team’s strikeouts.

Giffin claimed a complete game victory for the Lady Buckeyes, allowing two unearned runs on four hits, while striking out eight.

Shuler led the Purple and Gold on offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and one run scored. Whitesell doubled once and drove in two runs, Sydney Adams came up with a double of her own, while Valerie Ritchhart scored a run.

McWilliams led the Orange and Brown offensively, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Giffin was 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI in the win, Jones was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBIs, Christa was 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs, Rawlins was 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, while Shockey went 2-for-5, scored once and drove in two runs.

Southern committed three errors and left three runners on base, while NYHS had one error and nine runners stranded.

Next for the Purple and Gold, a trip to Federal Hocking for the postseason opener on Monday. The Lady Tornadoes topped the Lady Lancers by counts of 8-5 and 10-5 in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play this season.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.