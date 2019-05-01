Marauders top Vinton County, 9-5

McARTHUR, Ohio — It took an extra frame, but the Marauders ultimately got the revenge they went looking for.

The Meigs baseball team — which dropped a 2-0 decision to Vinton County on April 12 in Rocksprings — defeated those same Vikings in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Tuesday, winning by a 9-5 count in eight innings at VCHS.

Meigs (9-10, 6-5 TVC Ohio) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, as Briar Wolfe drove in Cory Cox. An RBI single by Cox and a two-run single by Wesley Smith in the following inning gave the Marauders a 4-0 lead, but the guests were held off the board for the next five frames.

VCHS evened the game by scoring three in the bottom of the fifth and one in the sixth, but left runners on the corners in the seventh and headed for extra-innings.

After two quick outs to start the top of the eighth, Wesley Smith singled home Landon Acree to reestablish the Marauder lead. Wolfe and Kesterson then added two-run singles to increase the MHS advantage to 9-4.

The Vikings pushed one run home in the bottom of the eighth, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell by a 9-5 tally.

Wolfe was the winning pitcher of record in seven innings of work for Meigs, striking out five batters, while surrendering four runs, one earned, on nine hits and five walks. Cox pitched the final frame, striking out one, walking one and giving up an unearned run.

Zach Bartoe, went 7.1 innings for the Vikings, giving up four runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks. D.J. Norris took the pitching loss in .1 innings, allowing five earned runs on three hits and two walks, while Lincoln Hayes finished the game and allowed one hit. Bartoe earned a team-best five strikeouts, while Hayes fanned one.

Smith led the MHS offense, going 3-for-5 with a run and three RBIs. Caleb Burnem was 2-for-5 with a double and a run in the win, while Kesterson was 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. Cox and Acree both singled once and scored twice, with Cox also earning an RBI in the win. Wolfe and Matt Gilkey both singled once and scored once, with Wolfe driving in three runs for the victors.

Ash Abele led Vinton County on offense, going 3-for-5 with a run scored. River Hayes was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Jacob Wells singled once, scored twice and drove in one run.

MHS ended with three errors and 10 runners left on base, while VCHS had a trio of errors and a baker’s dozen stranded on base.

Meigs is slated to host Alexander on Friday to end the league campaign.

By Alex Hawley

