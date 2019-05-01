Lady Eagles breeze by Miller, 25-2

HEMLOCK, Ohio — The first game only seemed like a blowout.

The Eastern softball team — which defeated Miller by a 12-1 count on April 24 in Meigs County — made that bout feel like a closely-contested on Tuesday in Perry County, as the Lady Eagles rolled past the Lady Falcons by a 25-2 count in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action.

Eastern (11-6, 11-4 TVC Hocking) took the lead before the first out of the game was recorded, as Cera Grueser doubled home Megan Maxon. The Lady Eagles scored four more runs in the first inning, and were ahead 8-0 after a three-run second frame.

The guests sent 11 batters to the plate in the third inning, doubling their lead on the strength of seven hits. Eastern was ahead 25-0 after five hits, three walks, an error and a hit batter in the top of the fourth.

Miller ended the shut out with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but fell by a 25-2 count.

Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher of record in three innings for EHS, striking out three and walking three without giving up a hit or a run. Grueser finished the game for the guests, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Agriesti and Joseph shared pitching duties for the Lady Falcons, surrendering 25 runs, 20 earned, on 23 hits and four walks.

Leading Eastern at the plate, Grueser was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three runs batted in, Tessa Rockhold was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Kennadi Rockhold was 3-for-4 with three runs and one RBI, and Ally Barber was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.

Faith Smeeks was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, two runs and three RBIs in the win, Mollie Maxon was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and one RBI, Megan Maxon was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Kelsey Casto was 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs.

Kelsey Roberts contributed a double, three runs and two RBIs to the winning cause, Emmalea Durst added a single, two runs and one RBI, Baylee Haggy came up with a single, a run and an RBI, while Alexus Metheney scored once and drove in one run.

Spergin singled once and scored once for Miller, Perani added a double, Joseph scored a run, and Bright picked up an RBI.

MHS was responsible for all-5 errors in the contest, and stranded five runners on base, one more than Eastern.

The Lady Eagles are set to wrap up league play on Thursday at Trimble.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

