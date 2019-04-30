Big Blacks fend off Nitro, 6-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The little things add up over time.

The Point Pleasant baseball team produced runs in four of its six innings at the plate and ultimately rolled to a 6-2 victory over visiting Nitro on Monday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The Big Blacks (17-6) picked up their sixth consecutive victory as the hosts never trailed in the contest after establishing a 1-0 edge through an inning of play. Miles Williams led off the first with a single and eventually came around on an error for that early cushion.

The Wildcats answered with a run in the top of the second as Andrew Scarberry singled home Wes Medley for a one-all contest.

The Big Blacks took a permanent lead in their half of the second as Williams provided a two-out double to center that plated both Wyatt Wilson and Josh Wamsley for a 3-1 advantage.

NHS closed back to within a run in the fourth as Logan Gaddy singled home Peyton Tolley with two away, making it a 3-2 contest midway through four.

Carter Smith, however, provided a bases-loaded single with two away in the home half of the fourth, allowing both Wilson and Sam Pinkerton to cross home plate for a 5-2 edge.

The hosts tacked on an insurance run in the sixth as Cason Payne scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Wamsley, wrapping up the four-run outcome.

Point Pleasant outhit the guests by an 8-6 margin and also committed only two of the four errors in the contest. Nitro stranded eight runners on base, while PPHS left only four on the bags.

Kyelar Morrow was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned runs, six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four. Tolley took the loss after surrendering five earned runs, eight hits and two walks over 5.2 frames while fanning four.

Williams led the hosts with three hits and drove in two RBIs, followed by Smith and Wilson with two safeties apiece. Wamsley also had a hit in the triumph, while Smith knocked in a pair of runs as well.

Gaddy and Brandon Dillman paced NHS with two hits each, followed by Scarberry and Joel Sweat with one hit apiece.

Point Pleasant hosted Ripley on Tuesday and returns to action Wednesday when it welcomes Huntington Saint Joseph for a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

