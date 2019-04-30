White Falcons sweep Miller, 8-3

CORNING, Ohio — Wrapping things up on a solid note.

The Wahama baseball team assured itself of no worse than second place in the final league standings after earning an 8-3 victory over host Miller on Monday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking contest in Perry County.

The visiting White Falcons (20-4, 13-3 TVC Hocking) built a seven-run cushion nine outs into regulation and never looked back while securing their fourth consecutive win. The Red and White also claimed a season sweep of the Falcons after posting an 8-1 decision at Claflin Stadium back on April 8.

Antonio Serevicz gave WHS a permanent lead with a two-out single to center that plated both David Hendrick and Jonathan Frye for a 2-0 edge in the top of the first.

Wahama then sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the second, which resulted in five runs on five hits, a hit batter, an error and a sacrifice fly.

Cooper Peters singled home Trevor Hunt, then Hendrick singled in Jacob Fisher for a four-run advantage. Frye singled to load the bases, then Tanner Smith lifted a sacrifice fly to left that allowed Peters to come home for a 5-0 lead.

Tyler Bumgarner followed by reaching on an error that plated both Hendrick and Frye for a seven-run cushion midway through two complete.

MHS, however, led off the bottom of the second with McClain reaching on an error, then stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball before coming home as part of a successful double steal while closing to within 7-1.

Brady Bumgarner led off the top of the fourth with a single, then Frye entered in as a pinch-runner. Frye stole both second and third, then came home on a Tanner Smith single that increased the lead to 8-1.

Miller added its final two scores in the fifth as Neal singled home Bartley, then Dishon singled in Wellspring to complete the five-run outcome.

Wahama outhit the hosts by an 11-7 overall margin and both squads committed an error apiece in the contest. Miller stranded 10 runners on base, while the guests left eight on the bags.

The White Falcons had three pitchers work less than three innings apiece while collectively allowing two earned runs and five walks. Hendrick was credited with the winning decision, while Hettich took the loss after surrendering seven runs (six earned) and seven hits over two frames while fanning two.

Smith led Wahama with three hits, followed by Frye and Serevicz with two safeties apiece. Hendrick, Hunt, Peters and Brady Bumgarner also had a hit each in the triumph. Smith, Serevicz and Tyler Bumgarner also drove in two RBIs apiece.

Neal and Dutiel paced Miller with two hits each, with Bartley, Wellspring and Dishon adding a safety apiece.

Wahama returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Williamstown for a non-conference contest at 5 p.m. The White Falcons are also at Nitro on Thursday at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

