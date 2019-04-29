Rio baseball routs WVU Tech

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande scored seven times in the first inning and never looked back, cruising to an 11-1 mercy rule-shortened win over West Virginia University-Tech, Sunday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Bob Evans Field.

As a result of the win, the RedStorm closed their regular season schedule at 34-18 overall and 18-9 inside the RSC.

WVU-Tech finished its season at 20-30 overall and 10-17 in league play.

Rio sent 12 batters to the plate in the decisive first inning, parlaying five hits, four walks and a wild pitch by three Golden Bear hurlers into seven runs.

The RedStorm added a second inning run and two third inning markers to make it 10-0 before Tech avoided a shutout with a sixth inning run.

The 10-run mercy rule was invoked when Rio Grande scored once more in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Freshman Gustavo Nava (Barranquilla, Columbia) led the RedStorm’s offensive explosion by going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

The trio of junior Eli Daniels (Minford, OH), senior Roanderson Severino (Reading, PA) and junior Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) all went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, while junior Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) and senior David Rodriguez both had two hits and one RBI.

Nava had a two-run double and Cluxton a two-run single in the seven-run first. Rodriguez closed out the game with a bases-loaded single to warning track in right-center in the home seventh.

Junior Zach Kendall (Troy, OH) picked up the win, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out nine over 4-1/3 innings.

Brett Linton, the first of seven WVU-Tech pitchers, took the loss after giving up a hit, three walks and four runs in just 1/3 of an inning.

Jake Allen doubled and drove in the Golden Bears’ lone run.

Rio Grande will return to action on Thursday as the No. 4 seed in the RSC Tournament at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

Rio Grande’s Zach Kendall fires a pitch plateward during Sunday’s 11-1 win over WVU-Tech at Bob Evans Field. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.30-Rio-Kendall.jpg Rio Grande’s Zach Kendall fires a pitch plateward during Sunday’s 11-1 win over WVU-Tech at Bob Evans Field. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

