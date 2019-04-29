RedStorm men close season with 5th place finish

GRANVILLE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande men’s golf team closed out its 2019 season on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the Ted Barclay Invitational hosted by Denison University at the Denison Golf Club.

The RedStorm finished with a team score of 89-over par 657, which was 61 shots behind tourney host Denison’s total of 596.

Depauw University was second at 604 and College of Wooster placed third at 614.

Rio Grande’s top individual was freshman Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), who finished in a tie for 17th after carding a 16-over par 158.

Sophomore Jarod Lemaster (Jackson, OH) tied for 22nd place with a 19-over total of 161, while freshman Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH) and junior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH) tied for 30th place at 27-over 169.

Denison University’s Christian Early took medalist honors by finishing at 2-over par 144.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.