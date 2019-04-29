Meigs falls to Lady Huskies, Lady Patriots

CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Tough competition, tough results.

The Meigs softball team fell in a pair of non-conference games on Saturday in Kanawah County, as the Lady Marauders dropped a 12-4 decision to host Herbert Hoover, before an 8-0 setback to George Washington.

Meigs (9-15) — which has now gone up against nine D-1 schools this spring — fell behind the Lady Huskies (25-1) by eight runs after giving three runs in the first inning and five more in the second.

The Lady Marauders cut their deficit in half with four runs in the top of the third, highlighted by a two-run double from Bailey Swatzel.

The Lady Huskies, however, capped off the 12-4 mercy rule victory with three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Breanna Zirkle took the pitching loss in 4.2 innings for the guests, surrendering 12 runs, 11 earned, on eight hits and seven walks, while striking out three.

Presley McGee was the winning pitcher of record in four innings of work for Herbert Hoover, striking out nine batters and giving up four runs, three earned, on four hits and three walks. Delani Beckner pitcher a perfect final inning for the hosts and struck out one batter.

Hall and Swatzel both doubled once for the MHS offense, with Hall scoring a run and Swatzel driving in two runs. Ciera Older singled once and scored once in the setback, while Alyssa Smith singled once and drove in a run. Zirkle and Hannah Tackett both scored once for the Maroon and Gold, with Zirkle also picking up an RBI.

Leading the victors on offense, Cortney Fizer was 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Grayson Buckner was 2-for-3 with one home run and three RBIs. McGee went 2-for-2 with double, three runs and two RBIs, while Beckner was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.

MHS committed two errors and left four runners on base, while HHHS had two errors and three runners stranded.

Against George Washington (25-5), the Lady Marauders were held to just one hit in the game, a double by Zirkle with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Lady Patriots broke the scoreless tie with three runs in the top of the third, and followed it up with three more in the fourth. After being held off the board in the fifth, GWHS tallied two runs in the top of the sixth to cap off the 8-0 mercy rule win.

Zirkle pitched a complete game for Meigs, allowing eight runs, five earned, on 11 hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Brianna McCown — a Marshall University signee — earned the pitching victory with a complete game one-hit shut out, striking out 11 and walking one.

Katy Darnell led the GWHS offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored. Emma Groe was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, McCown was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI, while Ally Hartwell finished with two singles in four at-bats.

Meigs was responsible for all-4 errors in the game and left two runners on base, five fewer than George Washington.

After visiting Nelsonville-York on Monday, Meigs will be back at home on Friday against Alexander.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.