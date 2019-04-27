Eagles shut out Whiteoak, 10-0

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Friday night well spent.

In a rematch of the 2018 Region 15 championship game, the Eastern baseball team gained a measure of revenge, as the Eagles defeated Whiteoak by a 10-0 count on Friday at VA Memorial Stadium in Ross County.

The Eagles (15-0) — who also defeated WHS (18-3) in the regular season last April — escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the first on Friday and then struck for four runs on five hits in the bottom of the first, with Blake Newland scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

An RBI single by Newland and a two-out bases loaded walk in gave Eastern a 6-0 lead two innings into play. After back-to-back scoreless frames, a two-run single by Isaiah Fish gave EHS a 8-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Following an RBI sac-fly from Nate Durst, Brayden Smith singled home Conner Ridenour to cap off the Eagles’ 10-0 mercy rule victory in the bottom of the sixth.

Matthew Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record in a 3.2 shut out innings for the Eagles, striking out six and walking four, while giving up two hits. Colton Reynolds finished the game for EHS, striking out four and walking two, while allowing one hit.

Traeten Hamilton took the loss on the mound for the Wildcats.

Newland led the Eagle offense, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and one run batted in, while Blanchard was 3-for-4 with a triple and a run. Ridenour was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, while Fish and Smith were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs, with Fish scoring once.

Durst singled once, scored once and drove in a run for the victors, Bruce Hawley added double and a run, while Ryan Harbour had a single, Preston Thorla scored a run, and Reynolds picked up an RBI.

Hamilton, Ty Large and Chase Butler each singled once for the Wildcats.

Neither team committed an error in the contest. Eastern left six runners on base, while Whiteoak stranded eight.

On Monday, the Eagles will get back to work defending their Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title, as they host Southern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.