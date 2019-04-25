Belpre thumps Lady Tornadoes, 15-2

RACINE, Ohio — Unfortunately, it was a repeat performance.

The Southern softball team — which dropped a 15-2 decision to Belpre on April 5 in Washington County — felled by the same margin in Wednesday’s rematch, as the Lady Golden Eagles left Star Mill Park with a 15-2 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division victory.

Southern (6-12, 4-11 TVC Hocking) held Belpre off the board in the first inning, but surrendered four runs in the second, 10 in the third and one in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Tornadoes were hitless for the first three frames, but broke through with a leadoff single from Cierra Whitesell in the bottom of the fourth. Later in the frame, Brooke Crisp and Avery King scored on errors for the final runs of Belpre’s 15-2 victory.

Abby Cummins took the pitching loss in three innings for the Purple and Gold, striking out three, walking one, and giving up four runs on four hits. Cierra Whitesell pitched two frames for SHS, giving up 11 runs on eight hits and four walks, while striking out two.

McDaniel was the winning pitcher for BHS, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk, while striking out five.

Whitesell’s single was Southern’s only hit, while Crisp and King each scored once.

Leading the Lady Eagles, Richards was 2-for-4 with a homer, a run scored and four runs batted in, and Hutchinson was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Lemon went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, while Williams was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs in the win. McDaniel contributed a double to the winning cause, Deaton singled once and drove in three runs, while Parker and Sprigg tied for a game-best with three runs apiece.

The Lady Tornadoes committed three errors and left three runners on base, while Belpre had two errors and seven runners stranded.

Southern has the remainder of the week off and will return to action on Monday at Eastern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

