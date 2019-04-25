White Falcons blank Trimble, 10-0

MASON, W.Va. — A big turnaround in less than three weeks.

The Wahama baseball team — which dropped a 5-2 decision at Trimble on April 5 — defeated those same Tomcats by a 10-0 count in six innings in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Wednesday at Claflin Stadium.

Wahama (18-4, 12-3 TVC Hocking) — which has now won 10-of-11 games since its first meeting with the Tomcats — was held off the board in the first inning, but broke through with a solo home run by Ethyn Barnitz in the bottom of the second.

Barnitz and Antonio Serevicz both had RBI singles with two outs in the second inning, and then Brayden Davenport scored on a double steal, giving the Red and White a 4-0 advantage.

The WHS offense was held scoreless for back-to-back frames, but combined four hits and four free passes to score six times in and cap off the 10-0 mercy rule victory in the bottom of the sixth.

Wahama senior Antonio Serevicz struck out nine batters, walked two and allowed just one hit in a complete game shut out victory.

Max Hooper suffered the pitching loss in a complete game for the guests, surrendering 10 runs, six earned, on 11 hits and four walks, while striking out three.

Leading the White Falcon offense, Barnitz was 3-for-3 with a home run, a run scored and two runs batted in, and Serevicz was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Jonathan Frye went 2-for-3 and scored once for the victors, while Tanner Smith singled once, scored twice and drove in two runs.

David Hendrick contributed a single and a run to the winning cause, Ethan VanMatre chipped in with a single, Davenport and Tyler Bumgarner both scored twice, Cooper Peters scored once, while Jacob Fisher came up with an RBI.

Hooper recorded Trimble’s only hit of the game, a double in the top of the third.

Wahama committed two errors and left seven runners on base, while THS had one error and five runners stranded.

After Thursday’s scheduled meeting with Parkersburg Catholic, WHS will wrap up TVC Hocking play on Friday at Miller.

Wahama senior Cooper Peters (left) makes it safely to third base, before Max Hooper’s (right) diving throw reaches Landon Wisor (11), during the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory on Wednesday at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.26-WAH-Peters.jpg Wahama senior Cooper Peters (left) makes it safely to third base, before Max Hooper’s (right) diving throw reaches Landon Wisor (11), during the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory on Wednesday at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Jonathan Frye (32) lays down a bunt, during the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.26-wo-WAH-Frye.jpg Wahama senior Jonathan Frye (32) lays down a bunt, during the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS senior Antonio Serevicz delivers a pitch, during the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory over Trimble on Wednesday at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.26-wo-WAH-Serevicz.jpg WHS senior Antonio Serevicz delivers a pitch, during the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory over Trimble on Wednesday at Claflin Stadium in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Brayden Davenport (11) slides safely across home plate to cap off the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory over Trimble on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.26-wo-WAH-Davenport.jpg Wahama junior Brayden Davenport (11) slides safely across home plate to cap off the White Falcons’ 10-0 victory over Trimble on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.