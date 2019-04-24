Southern sweeps Rebels, 19-0

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A business-like approach.

The Southern baseball team scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning and picked up its fourth consecutive victory Tuesday night with a 19-0 decision over host South Gallia in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup in Gallia County.

The visiting Tornadoes (10-4, 10-4 TVC Hocking) pounded out 18 hits and sent at least 10 batters to the plate in each of the first two frames — including a 16-batter go-around in the first — that resulted in a 17-0 cushion nine outs into regulation.

The Purple and Gold tacked on two more runs in the top of the third for a 19-run advantage, then both squads went scoreless the rest of the way. SHS also claimed a season sweep of the Rebels (0-17, 0-15) following a 24-2 decision on March 29 at Star Mill Park.

Southern produced eight hits and received four walks in the top half of the first, plus benefited from an error en route to establishing an 11-run edge. Gage Shuler and Noah Diddle scored the eventual game-winning runs on a Billy Harmon double for a quick 2-0 cushion three batters in.

The Red and Gold managed only two baserunners in their five innings at the plate, with Nick Hicks serving that dual capacity after churning out singles in the second and the fourth.

The Tornadoes outhit the hosts by an 18-2 overall margin and also played an error-free contest, while SGHS committed five errors. The guests stranded seven runners on base, while the Rebels left two on the bags.

Coltin Parker was the winning pitcher of record after allowing only one hit while fanning four in two scoreless innings of work. Jared Ward walked two and struck out two in the loss for SGHS.

Shuler and Ryan Acree paced the Tornadoes with four hits apiece, followed by Jensen Anderson and Will Wickline with three safeties apiece. Harmon and Cole Steele also had two hits each for SHS, which managed only two extra-base hits in the mercy-rule decision.

Harmon and Wickline each knocked in four RBIs, while Anderson and and Acree respectively added three and two RBIs. Shuler scored four times, followed by Anderson and Harmon with three runs each.

Southern junior Cole Steele knocks out a single during the second inning of Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.25-SHS-Steele.jpg Southern junior Cole Steele knocks out a single during the second inning of Tuesday night’s TVC Ohio baseball contest against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

