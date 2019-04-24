T’Wolves top Point Pleasant, 5-0

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — It was a defensive struggle … until it suddenly wasn’t.

Host Spring Valley broke a scoreless tie by producing all of its runs and half of its hits in the bottom the fifth inning during a 5-0 victory over the Point Pleasant baseball team on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in Wayne County.

The Big Blacks (15-6) had their three-game winning streak snapped as the guests mustered only three hits over five frames before lightning ultimately halted things one out into the top of the sixth.

PPHS was also held hitless after the third inning and mustered only two baserunners beyond the midway point of the contest.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, churned out five hits through four innings of work, but had nothing to show for those efforts as both squads entered the fifth deadlocked at zero.

Miles Williams started the fifth by reaching safely on an error, then moved to second on a sacrifice by Carter Smith and eventually went to third on a passed ball.

With Williams at third and one away in the frame, the Red and Black ultimately came up empty as the next two batters produced a shallow flyout to center and a strikeout — leaving the contest tied at zero.

The Black and Blue finally broke through in the home half of the fifth after five hits and a walk resulted in five quick runs that led to a permanent cushion.

SVHS started the inning with two singles and a walk that loaded the bases, then Hensley singled in both Bourdellas and Hinchman for a 2-0 edge.

Hodge and Hensley both came around on a double by Sharp, then Sharp scored on an overthrow that wrapped up the five-run outburst.

The T’Wolves outhit the guests by a 10-3 overall margin and also committed all three errors in the contest. PPHS stranded seven runners on base, while the hosts left only four on the bags.

Damron was the winning pitcher after allowing three hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings while striking out nine. Hunter Blain took the loss after surrendering five earned runs, 10 hits and one walk over 4.2 frames while fanning three.

Smith, Brody Jeffers and Kyelar Morrow had the lone hits for Point Pleasant. Sharp paced Spring Valley with three hits, with Hensley and Akers adding two safeties apiece. Bellomy, Bourdellas and Hinchman also had a hit each for the victors.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it hosts Chapmanville at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

