Southern shuts out Falcons, 10-0

HEMLOCK, Ohio — You can’t lose if they don’t score.

The Southern baseball team picked up its fourth shut out victory of the season on Monday in Perry County, as the Tornadoes topped Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller by a 10-0 count.

The Tornadoes (9-4, 9-4 TVC Hocking) — who also blanked the Falcons in their April 4 meeting in Racine, winning by 22 — jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Monday, with Billy Harmon driving in Gage Shuler for the go-ahead run.

Another RBI single by Harmon gave the Purple and Gold a 5-0 lead in the top of the second, and then SHS went up 8-0 in the third, as Logan Drummer drove in two and then score on a two-out single by Shuler.

Will Wickline and Ryan Acree picked up RBIs for the guests in the top of the fourth, capping off the 10-0 victory.

Jensen Anderson claimed the pitching win with a complete game shut out for the Tornadoes, striking out eight and walking three, while giving up just one hit.

Hettich took the loss in four innings for the Falcons, allowing 10 runs, three earned, on seven hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Leading Southern at the plate, Harmon was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in. Coltin Parker went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the triumph, while Shuler and Noah Diddle both singled once and scored once, with Shuler picking up an RBI.

Drummer and Wickline both contributed a run and two RBIs to the winning cause, Anderson added two runs and one RBI, Acree had one run and one RBI, while Cole Steele scored once.

SHS committed two errors and left five runners on base, while MHS had three errors and four runners stranded.

Following Tuesday’s trip to South Gallia, the Tornadoes will be back at Star Mill Park on Wednesday against Belpre.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.