Marauders stymied by Athens, 10-0

THE PLAINS, Ohio — On the wrong end of a great defensive performance.

The Meigs baseball team was held to just four hits and six total base runners on Monday night, as the Marauders dropped a 10-0 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Athens.

Meigs (7-7, 4-4 TVC Ohio) — which also fell to the Green and Gold by an 18-4 count on April 3 in Rocksprings — stranded a runner on third base in each of the first two innings, but didn’t reach scoring position again.

Athens broke the scoreless tie on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning, then added five runs on five hits, a walk and an error in the third. After two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, the Bulldogs capped off the 10-0 mercy rule win with a run in the sixth.

Briar Wolfe was the losing pitcher of record in 2.1 innings for the guests, giving up six runs, four earned, on six hits and two walks, while striking out two batters. Alex Pierce pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on a hit and three walks. Wesley Smith struck out one batter in one inning on of relief for MHS, surrendering an unearned run and two hits. Michael Kesterson picked up a strikeout in .1 innings for the Marauders, allowing an unearned run and a hit.

Jack Cornwell was the winning pitcher in a complete game shut out for the hosts, striking out three and walking two, while giving up four hits.

Wolfe led Meigs at the plate, going 2-for-3, while Smith and Landon Acree added a single apiece.

Leading the Bulldogs offensively, Nick Barga was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and one run batted in, Rece Lonas was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs, while Nate Trainer was 2-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. Eli Kennedy contributed a single, two runs and an RBI to the winning cause, Cornwell added a hit and a run, while Carson Baker chipped in with a single.

Meigs was responsible for all-3 of the game’s errors and left five runners on base, four fewer than Athens.

After visiting Marietta on Tuesday, Meigs will get back to work in the TVC Ohio at home against Wellston on Wednesday.

