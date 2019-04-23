Lady Falcons secure outright TVC Hocking title

BELPRE, Ohio — No sense in sharing, the Lady Falcons are outright champions again.

The Wahama softball team wrapped up its second outright Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship in the last three seasons on Monday in Washington County, as the Lady Falcons defeated Belpre by a 9-2 count to improve to 14-0 in the nine-team conference.

Wahama (22-1, 14-0 TVC Hocking) — winner of 18 straight decisions — charged out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, as Maddy VanMatre, Tanner King and Lauren Noble hit RBI singles, and Maddy VanMatre scored on a wild pitch.

Belpre cut its deficit in half in the bottom of the first, and neither team scored for the next two innings. Wahama ended the cold spurt with RBI singles by Bailee Bumgarner and Emma Gibbs, and RBI grounders by King and Maddy VanMatre in the top of the fourth.

WHS capped off the 9-2 win in the top of the sixth inning, as Hannah Billups singled home King.

Hannah Rose was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the Lady Falcons, striking out four and walking one, while giving up two runs, one earned, on six hits.

McDaniel pitched the first five frames for the Lady Golden Eagles and took the loss, allowing five runs, three earned, on nine hits and two walks, while striking out three. Hutchinson tossed the final two innings for the hosts, surrendering four earned runs on six hits.

Leading the Lady Falcons at the plate, Billups was 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a run batted in, King was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Gibbs was 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI. Noble singled twice and drove in one run in the win, Maddy VanMatre singled once, scored once and drove in two runs, while Bumgarner came up with a single, a run and an RBI.

Rose helped her own cause with a single and a run scored, Victoria VanMatre chipped in with a single, while Aleisia Barnitz scored a run for the Lady Falcons.

McDaniel led the Belpre offense, going 2-for-3. Hutchinson tripled once and drove in two runs, Parker, Deaton and Spring had a single apiece, while Lemon and Henthorne both scored once.

Both teams committed two errors in the game. Wahama stranded nine runners on base, five more than BHS.

Wahama earns the season sweep of Belpre, as the Red and White won the first meeting by a 15-1 count on April 4 in Hartford.

This marks Wahama’s fourth TVC Hocking softball championship, also winning outright in 2017, while sharing the crown with Eastern in 2012 and 2013.

Next ,the Lady Falcons will host Trimble for their senior night contest on Wednesday.

Pictured above are members of the 2019 Wahama varsity softball team. Kneeling in the front row, from left, are Isabella Ogdin, Tanner King, Hannah Billups, Hannah Rose Emily VanMatre, Maddy VanMatre, Bailee Bumgarner, and Aleisia Barnitz. Standing in the back row are Adrionna Bennett, Emma Fisher, Madi Grinstead, Emma Gibbs, Lauren Noble, Victoria VanMatre and Deborah Miller. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_WAH-SBH.jpg Pictured above are members of the 2019 Wahama varsity softball team. Kneeling in the front row, from left, are Isabella Ogdin, Tanner King, Hannah Billups, Hannah Rose Emily VanMatre, Maddy VanMatre, Bailee Bumgarner, and Aleisia Barnitz. Standing in the back row are Adrionna Bennett, Emma Fisher, Madi Grinstead, Emma Gibbs, Lauren Noble, Victoria VanMatre and Deborah Miller. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

