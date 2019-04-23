Lady Lancers slip past Eastern, 10-9

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — What a difference three weeks can make.

The Eastern softball team — which claimed a 13-1 mercy rule victory at Federal Hocking on April 4 — fell to those same Lady Lancers by a 10-9 count in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action on Monday in Meigs County.

Eastern (8-6, 8-4 TVC Hocking) — which has now dropped three straight decisions —surrendered five runs on five hits and a walk in the top of the opening inning. A two-run home run by Mollie Maxon in the bottom half of the first brought the hosts within three, but Federal Hocking got both runs back in the top of the second.

The Lady Eagles cut their deficit back to three in home half of the second, as Cera Grueser doubled home Megan Maxon and then scored on a two-out single by Tessa Rockhold.

After a scoreless third inning, Eastern tied the game at seven with no outs in the fourth, with Mollie Maxon hitting a two-run single and then scoring on a Kelsey Roberts single. With two outs in the frame, Baylee Haggy hit a two-run single to give the hosts a 9-7 edge.

Federal Hocking scored on an error in the top of the fifth and then tied the game on a RBI single with no outs in the top of the sixth. With one gone in the sixth, the Lady Lancers went ahead 10-9 on a passed ball.

The Lady Eagles put two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh, but left both runners stranded and fell by a 10-9 count.

Megan Maxon, Tessa Rockhold and Alexus Metheney shared the pitching duties for the Lady Eagles, giving up 10 runs on 12 hits, and seven walks. Rockhold had a game-best four strike outs, while Maxon and Metheney struck out two and one respectively.

Wilkes earned the win in a complete game for the Lady Lancers, allowing nine runs, eight earned on 16 hits and three walks, while striking out three.

Grueser led the EHS offense, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and one run batted in. Tessa Rockhold was 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, while Mollie Maxon was 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs.

Roberts and Ally Barber were both 2-for-4, with Roberts scoring once and driving in a run. Megan Maxon singled once and scored twice in the setback, Haggy singled once and drove in two runs, while Emmalea Durst came up with a single.

Mayle led the guests at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and two runs batted in. Martin was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI in the win, while Brooks and Wilkes both went 2-for-4 with two runs, with Wilkes also earning an RBI. Gould doubled once, scored once and drove in two runs for the victors, Simpson singled once and drove in two runs, while Wilson singled once and scored once.

The hosts committed four errors and left 11 runners on base, while FHHS had two errors and seven runners stranded.

The Lady Eagles will be back on their home field on Wednesday against Miller.

Eastern senior Mollie Maxon throws to first base, during the Lady Eagles’ 10-9 setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-EHS-Maxon.jpg Eastern senior Mollie Maxon throws to first base, during the Lady Eagles’ 10-9 setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern senior Emmalea Durst tags out a FHHS runner trying for third base, during Federal Hocking’s 10-9 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-wo-EHS-Durst.jpg Eastern senior Emmalea Durst tags out a FHHS runner trying for third base, during Federal Hocking’s 10-9 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern sophomore Kelsey Roberts chases down a Federal Hocking runner between third base and home, during the Lady Lancers’ one-run win on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-wo-EHS-Roberts.jpg Eastern sophomore Kelsey Roberts chases down a Federal Hocking runner between third base and home, during the Lady Lancers’ one-run win on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern sophomore Tessa Rockhold drives the ball down the left field line, during the Lady Eagles’ 10-9 setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.24-wo-EHS-Rockhold.jpg Eastern sophomore Tessa Rockhold drives the ball down the left field line, during the Lady Eagles’ 10-9 setback on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

