Point Pleasant fends off Bison, 6-2

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Better late than never.

The Point Pleasant baseball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit by plating five unanswered runs and rolled to its third consecutive victory on Monday night during a 6-2 decision over host Buffalo in a non-conference matchup in Putnam County.

The visiting Big Blacks (15-5) built a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Carter Smith provided a one-out double and scored one batter later on a single to left by Brody Jeffers.

The Bison tied tings up in the second as Cameron Lovejoy reached on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice, then the hosts took their only lead in the fourth as Dylan Luikart doubled home Dylan Jividen with two away for a 2-1 cushion through four complete.

The Red and Black answered with a run in the fifth as Miles Williams tripled to lead off the inning, then scored on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Smith for a two-all contest.

PPHS sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth, which yielded four runs on four hits, a walk and an error en route to a 6-2 advantage.

Kyelar Morrow started the inning with a walk and advanced to second on an error that allowed Joe Herdman to reach safely. Wyatt Wilson followed with a double that allowed Morrow to come home with the eventual game-winning run for a 3-2 edge.

Josh Wamsley singled home Herdman for a 4-2 cushion, then Wilson scored on a Smith single that increased the gap out to three runs. Jeffers lifted a sacrifice fly to right that ultimately allowed Wamsley to come home for a 6-2 advantage.

The Blue and Gold stranded a runner at third in both the sixth and seventh frames, and Point completed the victory with a 6-4-3 double play.

The Big Blacks also claimed a season sweep of the Bison after posting a 7-2 decision at PPHS back on March 28.

Both teams had nine hits and an error apiece in the contest. PPHS stranded nine runners on base, while the Bison left seven on the bags.

Levi Mitchell was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one earned run, nine hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out two. Jividen took the loss after surrendering four runs (three earned), four hits and four walks over five frames while fanning five.

Smith and Joel Beattie led Point Pleasant with two hits apiece, followed by Williams, Jeffers, Morrow, Wilson and Wamsley with a safety each. Smith and Jeffers both knocked in two RBIs apiece for the victors.

Jividen and Jacob Smith paced BHS with two hits each, with Luikart, David Whittington, Tarik Smith, Hunter Massey and Seth Landers adding a safety apiece. Luikart drove in both Buffalo runs.

Point Pleasant was at Spring Valley on Tuesday night and returns to action Thursday when it hosts Chapmanville in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

