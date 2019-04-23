White Falcons sweep Belpre, 5-1

BELPRE, Ohio — Putting in a full day’s work.

The Wahama baseball team broke a one-all tie with four scores over the final two frames and ultimately secured a season sweep of host Belpre on Monday night with a 5-1 victory in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Washington County.

The White Falcons (17-4, 11-3 TVC Hocking) never trailed in the contest as the guests built a 1-0 lead in the top of the third after Brayden Davenport scored during a double play.

The Golden Eagles, however, rallied to tie things in the home half of the third as Logan Adams was hit by a pitch, stole both second and third, and then scored on a throwing error for a one-all contest through three complete.

The score remained that way until the top of the sixth as Tanner Smith provided a one-out double and advanced to third on a groundout by Tyler Bumgarner.

Smith later scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch for a 2-1 edge, then Ethan VanMatre singled home Ethyn Barnitz to extend the lead out to 3-1.

Singles put David Hendrick and Smith at second and third with two away, but a wild pitch and an overthrow allowed both runners to come home while increasing the lead out to 5-1.

BHS had the bases loaded with one away in the bottom of the seventh, but a runner was picked off at second before a strikeout wrapped up the decision — allowing the Red and White to secure the four-run triumph.

The White Falcons also claimed a season sweep after posting a 10-5 decision at Claflin Stadium back on April 4.

WHS outhit the hosts by a 7-5 overall margin and also committed four of the five errors in the contest. Belpre left 10 runners stranded on base, while the guests left seven on the bags.

Jonathan Frye was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two hits over 2.1 inning of scoreless relief while striking out two. Dylan Cox took the loss after surrendering three earned runs, four hits and four walks over 5.2 frames while fanning four.

Smith led Wahama with two hits and two runs scored, followed by Hendrick, Frye, VanMatre, Davenport and Brady Bumgarner with a safety apiece.

Adams and Eli Fullerton paced the Orange and Black with two hits apiece, with Evan Wells also adding a safety in the setback.

Wahama returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Trimble in a TVC Hocking matchup at 5 p.m. The White Falcons also added a game Thursday as they travel to Parkersburg Catholic for a non-conference tilt at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

