River Valley sweeps Lady Buckeyes, 16-0

BIDWELL, Ohio — Big production. Little drama.

The River Valley softball team churned out 17 hits and rolled to its fourth consecutive victory on Monday night with a 16-0 drubbing of visiting Nelsonville-York in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.

The Lady Raiders (10-8, 5-4 TVC Ohio) moved two games over the .500 mark for the first time this season, and the hosts also claimed a season sweep of the Lady Buckeyes in the process. The Silver and Black earned a 14-2 decision in the first matchup at NYHS back on April 3.

The game was scoreless through an inning of play, but RVHS took a permanent lead in the second after plating three runs.

Kasey Birchfield produced a one-out single and used a two-base error to reach third, then scored the eventual game-winning run on a single by Chloe Gee.

Gee later scored on a single and error that also allowed Sierra Somerville to come all the way around to score for a quick 3-0 cushion.

The Lady Raiders churned out five runs after sending nine batters to the plate in the third, then knocked out another eight scores while sending a dozen hitters to the plate in the fourth for a commanding 16-run cushion headed into the fifth.

The Orange and Brown mustered only six baserunners in the game and had only one player make it to third, and the guests went down in order in the fifth to wrap up the five-inning mercy-rule decision.

River Valley outhit the guests by a sizable 17-3 overall margin and also played an error-free game, with NYHS committing all four errors. Both teams stranded two runners apiece on base.

Somerville was the winning pitcher of record after allowing only three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings while striking out three. Griffin took the loss after surrendering 12 earned runs and 17 hits over four frames while fanning four.

Brooklyn Sizemore paced the hosts with four hits and three RBIs, followed by Cierra Roberts with three hits and three runs scored.

Birchfield, Gee and Grace Hash each provided two hits, with Birchfield joining Roberts with a team-high three runs scored. Somerville, Baylee Hollanbaugh, Skylar Jones and Kaylee Tucker also had a safety apiece for the victors.

Jones and Gee each knocked in two RBIs, while Sizemore, Hash and Gee each scored twice for the hosts. Jones also hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

Shockey led NYHS with two hits, with McWilliams providing the other safety.

River Valley returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Athens in a TVC Ohio contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

