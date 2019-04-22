Point track fares well at DCHS

WEST UNION, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant track and field teams claimed seven titles, 18 top-three finishes and a pair of top-three team placements on Friday at the 2019 Cline Stansberry Invitational hosted by Doddridge County.

The Lady Knights finished second, only to Williamstown (162), with a final tally of 100 points. Ritchie County was third in the nine-team field with 92 points.

The Point girls had nine top-three efforts and a pair of event titles, both of which were claimed by Addy Cottrill in the shot put (36-7.5) and discus (119-11) competitions. Tristan Wilson was also second in the discus with a throw of 99 feet, 7 inches.

Samantha Saunders was the pole vault runner-up (9-6) and the quartet of Kady Hughes, Elicia Wood, Sydnee Moore and Madison Hatfield were second in the 4x400m relay (4:32.38).

Moore, Hatfield, Ashley Staats and Teagan Hay combine for a second place finish in the 4x200m relay (1:55.47) and were also third in the 4x100m relay (54.64).

Wood was third in the high jump (5-2) and Kayla Butler was third in the shot put (33-6.5).

The Black Knights came away with five event titles and nine top-three finishes en route to a third place effort 95 points. Doddridge County won the eight-team boys meet with 109.5 points, with Ritchie County (104.5) landing in the runner-up spot.

The foursome of Preston Taylor, Brady Adkins, Garrett Hatten and Jovone Johnson won the 4x100m relay with a time of 45.97 seconds. Adkins, Nick Leport, Kaydean Eta and Logan Southall also claimed the 4x110m shuttles hurdles relay crown with a mark of 1:01.54.

Eta won the 110m hurdles event (15.63) and Taylor ran away with the 100m dash title (11.61). Luke Wilson was also first in the 1600m run (4:39.35) and second in the 3200m run (10:29.54).

Trevon Franklin was the shot put runner-up with a throw of 46 feet, one-half inch. Hatten was third in the 100m dash (11.83) and Johnson was also third in the 200m dash (24.13).

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2019 Cline Stansberry Invitational hosted by Doddridge County.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

