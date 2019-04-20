Lady Raiders roll past Southern, 7-1

BIDWELL, Ohio — It’s just not the week to mess with the Lady Raiders.

The River Valley softball team claimed its third win of the week on Friday night at its home field, defeating non-conference guest Southern by a 7-1 tally.

River Valley (9-8) broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning, as Grace Hash scored on a wild pitch. Two frames later, the Lady Raiders went ahead 2-0, with Kaylee Tucker singling home Kasey Birchfield.

The Lady Tornadoes (5-10) — who had runners thrown out in between third base and home plate in both the third and fourth innings — finally broke through in the top of the fifth, as Jordan Hardwick singled home Kassie Barton.

The Lady Raiders responded with four runs in the home half of the fifth, highlighted by RBI doubles from Skylar Jones and Chloe Gee. An RBI single by Cierra Roberts in the following inning capped off the hosts’ 7-1 victory.

Baylee Hollanbaugh was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for RVHS, striking out three batters and walking three, while allowing an earned run and eight hits.

Abby Cummins took the loss in a complete game for Southern, surrendering seven runs, six earned, on 12 hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Leading the Lady Raiders at the plate, Birchfield was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two run scored, while Brooklyn Sizemore was 3-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in. Hollanbaugh doubled once and scored twice in the win, Jones doubled once, scored once and drove in a run, while Gee came up with a double and an RBI.

Tucker and Roberts both contributed a single and an RBI to the winning cause, while Hash added a single and a run.

Cierra Whitesell led the Purple and Gold on offense, going 2-for-3. Cummins doubled once in the setback, while Barton, Hardwick, Ally Shuler, Caitlynn DeLacruz and Avery King each singled once, with Hardwick earning an RBI and Barton scoring a run.

Southern was responsible for all-3 of the game’s errors, and the Lady Tornadoes stranded eight runners on base, one more than the Silver and Black.

On Monday, the Lady Raiders will get back to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action at home against Nelsonville-York, while the Lady Tornadoes will visit Miller for a TVC Hocking bout.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.