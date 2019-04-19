Point sweeps titles at Poca meet

POCA, W.Va. — A pretty productive day.

The Point Pleasant track and field squads came away with 18 event champions, 35 top-three finishes and a pair of team championships on Tuesday at the 2019 Dick Darby/Ray Hedrick Memorial Classic held on the campus of Poca High School.

Both the Black Knights and Lady Knights won their respective titles in rather decisive fashions, as the boys claimed a 94-point victory and the girls won by 60 points.

The Black Knights had 20 top-three efforts and 11 event winners while posting a victorious tally of 186 points. Clay County was second with 92 points, while Nitro placed third in the eight-team field with 83 points.

The PPHS boys amassed 48 points alone in five relay events, which included four victories and a runner-up effort.

The quartet of Brady Adkins, Garrett Hatten, Jovone Johnson and Preston Taylor posted a winning mark of 46.59 seconds in the 4x100m relay. Adkins, Hatten, Johnson and Nick Leport also won the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:36.72.

Alberto Castillo, Ethan Scott, Hector Castillo and Peyton Hughes took home first place in the 4x800m relay with a time of 9:08.65. Leport, Adkins, Logan Southall and Kaydean Eta were also first in the 4x110m shuttle hurdles relay with a mark of 1:02.83.

The foursome of Hatten, Leport, Alberto Castillo and Trey Peck ended up second in the 4x400m relay with a time of 3:54.45.

Luke Wilson took home three individual titles in the 800m run (2:07.53), 1600m run (4:41.58) and 3200m run (10:17.48). Adkins also won the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.16 seconds.

Trevon Franklin won the shot put (43-11.5) and Brayden Connelly came away with the discus title with a throw of 115 feet, 9 inches. Hatten also won the 100m dash (11.80) and placed third in the 400m dash (54.97).

Leport was the 400m dash runner-up with a time of 54.93 seconds, while Scott was second in the 800m run (2:16.82) and Eta was the 110m hurdles runner-up (16.05).

Southall was second in the high jump (5-6) and third in the long jump (17-11.75) events. Nick Parsons was also third in the shot put with a heave of 39 feet, 11 inches.

The Lady Knights secured 15 top-three finishes and seven event champions while posting a winning tally of 162 points. Buffalo was the girls runner-up with 102 points, while Sissonville placed third in the 10-team field with 68 points.

The Point girls claimed titles in three relays, with the quartet of Sydnee Moore, Madison Hatfield, Ashley Staats and Teagan Hay combining to win both the 4x100m relay (55.40) and 4x200m relay (1:56.95) contests.

Moore, Kady Hughes, Elicia Wood and Allison Henderson also claimed the 4x400m relay crown with a mark of 4:39.21.

Addy Cottrill claimed a pair of victories in the shot put (33-5) and discus (121-4) events, while Henderson won the 800m run with a time of 2:38.70. Samantha Saunders was also first in the high jump (5-2) and third in the long jump (12-10).

Hughes was the 400m dash runner-up with a time of 1:08.54, while Ava Yonker was second in the 3200m run (13:55.89). Wood tied for second in both the 100m hurdles (17.98) and high jump (4-8) events.

Kayla Butler was third in both the shot put (32-10) and discus (87-11) finals. Teagan Hay was also third in the 100m dash with a mark of 14.06 seconds.

Visit runwv.com for complete results of the 2019 Dick Darby/Ray Hedrick Memorial Classic hosted by Poca High School.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

