Tornadoes thump Federal Hocking, 11-1

RACINE, Ohio — A well-balanced attack.

The Southern baseball team had a nine players record a hit in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division bout at Star Mill Park, as the Tornadoes rolled to an 11-1 victory over visiting Federal Hocking.

Southern (7-4, 7-4 TVC Hocking) led 2-0 an inning into play, as Jensen Anderson singled home Noah Diddle and then scored on a single by Will Wickline.

SHS combined three hits with a pair of walks and scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the second, making the margin 6-0. The Lancers got one run back in the top of the third, but left the bases loaded.

Southern made its lead 8-1 in the home half of the third, as Coltin Parker doubled home Ryan Acree and then scored on a Logan Drummer sac-fly.

The Tornadoes pushed across three more runs in the fourth inning, and then escaped a bases loaded jam in the top of the fifth to seal the 11-1 mercy rule win.

Wickline was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for the hosts, striking out 10 and walking six, while giving up an earned run on just one hit.

Brandon Bond took the loss in three innings for the guests, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and two walks, while striking out two. Mason Jackson pitched the remainder for the Lancers and gave up three earned runs on three hits.

Leading the Tornado offense, Anderson was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three runs batted in, Billy Harmon was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Gage Shuler was 2-for-3 with one run.

Parker doubled once, scored once and drove in a run in the win, Acree and Diddle both singled once and scored twice, while Drummer had a single and two RBIs. Wickline recorded a single and an RBI in the win, while Cole Steele picked up a single and a run.

Gavin Tate had the Lancers’ only hit and RBI, while Hunter Smith scored the team’s run.

Both teams committed one error in the game, and Southern left four runners on base, half as many as the Lancers.

This marks the season sweep for the Tornadoes, who won by a 16-3 count on April 1 at Federal Hocking.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

