Blue Angels 3rd at CG Invite

COAL GROVE, Ohio — A different kind of ladies’ night.

The Gallia Academy girls track and field team earned nine top-four efforts and placed third overall on Tuesday night at the 2019 Coal Grove Invitational hosted by Coal Grove High School in Lawrence County.

Only the Blue Angels took part in the annual event for GAHS as the boys team did not make the trip. Still, eight teams competed in both the boys and girls competitions.

The Blue Angels came away with three relay wins and also earned a pair of second, third and fourth place finishes en route to posting a final team score of 90 points.

The Coal Grove girls came away with the team title after tallying 153 points, which was 45 points better than runner-up Fairland (108).

The foursome of Peri Martin, Gretchen McConnell, Gabby McConnell and Zoe Smith won the 4x200m relay event with a time of 1:55.62, while Martin, both McConnells and Alivia Lear combined for a winning mark of 54.01 seconds in the 4x100m relay.

The 4x800m quartet of Brooke Hamilton, Brooke Johnson, Maddie Stewart and Taylor Facemire posted a winning time of 11:28.48.

Calista Barnes placed second in the high jump with a cleared height of 4 feet, 6 inches, while Johnson was the 3200m runner-up with a mark of 13:55.33.

Smith placed third in the 200m dash with a time of 28.02 seconds. Maddie Wright was also third in the high jump with a cleared height of 4 feet, 4 inches.

Lear was fourth overall in the 200m dash with a mark of 28.77 seconds. Facemire also placed fourth in the 400m dash with a time of 1:12.50.

Coal Grove won the boys team title with 168 points, with Rock Hill (162.5) and Chesapeake (75) rounding out the top three positions.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the 2019 Coal Grove Invitational on Tuesday.

