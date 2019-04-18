Wahama rolls past Rebels, 13-6

MASON, W.Va. — Though winter is gone, the White Falcons were pleased with this snowman.

The Wahama baseball team picked up its eighth consecutive victory on Wednesday night with a 13-6 victory over visiting South Gallia in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Claflin Stadium in Mason County.

The White Falcons (16-3, 10-2 TVC Hocking) found themselves in a dog fight early on as the Rebels led 3-2 and 4-3 through each of the first two frames, but a four-run third led to a string of 10 consecutive runs that resulted in a commanding 13-4 advantage.

The Red and Gold — who fell 19-0 in the first matchup back on April 1 in Mercerville — produced two runs in the top of the seventh to wrap up the seven-run affair.

Kenny Siders started the game with a walk, stole second and came around to score on a Jaxxin Mabe double for an early 1-0 edge. Mabe later scored when Jeffrey Sheets was hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded, and Andrew Small came home one batter later after a walk to Alex Oram made it 3-0.

Brayden Davenport and Brady Bumgarner both scored on sacrifice bunts in the home half of the first to close to within 3-2, but SGHS answered in the second with a Wyatt Rapp single that plated Nick Hicks for a 4-2 advantage.

The Red and White responded with a run in their half of the second as a Brennan Grate double knocked in Gabe Roush for a 4-3 deficit.

From there, South Gallia had nine consecutive batters retired as the hosts worked on gaining the lead — which ultimately came in the bottom half of the third.

Trevor Hunt led the inning off with a double and eventually scored on a sacrifice bunt by Davenport for a tie game, then Davenport came around on a groundout by Zachary Fields for a 5-4 advantage.

Cooper Peters scored on a wild pitch and Roush came home on a two-out single by Ethan VanMatre for a three-run cushion after three complete.

Hunt scored on a wild pitch in the fourth for an 8-4 lead, then Wahama sent another nine batters to the plate in the sixth — which resulted in five runs on three hits, two walks and two errors en route to a 13-4 advantage.

Two errors and a catcher’s interference allowed both Mabe and Small to score in the top of the seventh, wrapping up the 13-6 outcome.

Wahama outhit the guests by a slim 8-7 overall margin and also committed three of the five errors in the contest. The Rebels stranded nine runners on base, while WHS left only three on the bags.

Fields was the winning pitcher of record after allowing no hits over two scoreless innings of relief while striking out two. The hosts used five different pitchers in the game.

Jared Ward took the loss for the Rebels after surrendering 10 earned runs, eight hits and seven walks over six frames while fanning two.

Hunt and VanMatre led WHS with two hits apiece, followed by Davenport, Roush, Grate and Drew Fowler with a safety apiece. Davenport drove in a team-high two RBIs, while Hunt added a game-high three runs scored.

Mabe and Rapp led the Rebels with two hits apiece, followed by Siders, Oram and Hicks with a safety apiece. Sheets accounted for a team-best two RBIs, while Mabe and Small each scored two times.

Wahama hosted Eastern on Thursday and returns to action Saturday when it travels to Williamstown for a non-conference doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

South Gallia returns to the diamond Monday when it heads to Trimble for a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

