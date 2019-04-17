Wahama rallies past Lady Jackets, 8-7

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Senior Maddy VanMatre belted a three-run homer in the home half of the sixth, allowing the Wahama softball team to rally back for an 8-7 victory over visiting Williamstown on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Lady Falcons (19-1) picked up their 15th consecutive win and also earned a season sweep against the Lady Jackets, whom the Red and White defeated just six days earlier in Wood County by a 15-1 margin.

Outside of the final outcome, there weren’t many similarities between the two contests — and that was noticable from the very start.

The Maroon and Gold opened up a quick advantage in the top of the first as pair of errors resulted in two quick runs, but Wahama answered with two-out Tanner King single that plated Emma Gibbs for a 2-1 deficit after one inning.

The Red and White, however, retaliated by responding four consecutive runs over the next three frames while turning a one-run deficit into a 5-2 advantage.

Deborah Miller tied the game with a one-out single to left that plated Hannah Billups, then Aleisia Barnitz came home on a double by Hannah Rose that made it 3-2 through two complete.

Victoria VanMatre drove in Tanner King in the third for a two-run edge, then Rose scored on a sacrifice fly to center in the fourth for a three-run cushion.

Williamstown responded in a rather big fashion in the top of the fifth as Hancock belted a grand slam homer over the centerfield fence, turning that three-run deficit into a 6-5 advantage.

The score remained that way until the bottom of the sixth as Miller led things off with a single, followed by a single by Gibbs that put runners at first and second with one away.

Maddy VanMatre belted an 0-2 offering over the centerfield fence and ultimately gave the hosts a permanent advantage at 8-6.

Hancock started the seventh with a single and made it over to third on a fielder’s choice that put Graham on the other corner with one away.

The Lady Jackets executed a double steal to perfection as Hancock scored to make it an 8-7 contest. Wahama followed with a strikeout and groundout to wrap up the one-run triumph.

The Lady Falcons outhit the guests by a 16-7 overall margin and also committed five of the six errors in the contest. The hosts stranded seven runners on base, while Williamstown left six on the bags.

Rose was the winning pitcher of record after allowing four earned runs, seven hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out seven. Graham took the loss after surrendering three earned runs and six hits over two frames while fanning two.

King led Wahama with three hits, followed by Rose, Gibbs, Billups, Miller and Lauren Noble with two safeties apiece. Maddy VanMatre, Emily VanMatre and Victoria VanMatre also added a hit each for the victors.

Hancock paced Williamstown with three hits and five RBIs, while Hooper, Schreckengost, Graham and Johnson also added a hit each.

Wahama returns to action Thursday when it hosts Eastern in a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

Wahama sophomore Victoria VanMatre swings at a pitch during the third inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.18-WAH-VVM.jpg Wahama sophomore Victoria VanMatre swings at a pitch during the third inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Members of the Wahama softball team wait for senior Maddy VanMatre at the plate following a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_WAH-Maddy-HR.jpg Members of the Wahama softball team wait for senior Maddy VanMatre at the plate following a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Bailee Bumgarner (5) catches a fly ball during the third inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_WAH-Bailee.jpg Wahama freshman Bailee Bumgarner (5) catches a fly ball during the third inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama freshman Lauren Noble (19) slides safely into second base during the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_WAH-Noble.jpg Wahama freshman Lauren Noble (19) slides safely into second base during the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama junior Hannah Rose safely avoids a tag at the plate during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama junior Hannah Rose safely avoids a tag at the plate during the fourth inning of Tuesday night’s softball game against Williamstown in New Haven, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

