Rio women place 6th in Cougar Classic

KOKOMO, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande women’s golf team posted a sixth-place finish in the Indiana University Kokomo Cougar Classic, Monday afternoon, at the Kokomo Country Club.

The tournament was shortened to just one round after Sunday’s scheduled play was wiped out by inclement weather.

Rio Grande finished with a team score of 90-over par 382, taking sixth place in the seven-team field.

Indiana University East won the team crown with a 39-over round of 331, while Grace (Ind.) College was second at 338 and Purdue University-Northwest was third at 346.

Individually, Rio was led by sophomore Rafaela Gioffre (Huron, OH), who was part of a three-way tie for fifth place with a 10-over par round of 83.

Among the others representing the RedStorm were freshman Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, OH), who placed 29th with a 22-over par 95; freshman Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who carded a 100; freshman Elizabeth Leach (Waterford, OH), who tied for 34th at 104; and freshman Erin Fridley (Delaware, OH), who placed 37th with a 38-over round of 111.

IU East’s Breanna Nowak took medalist honors by shooting a 1-over par 74.

Rio Grande will return to action April 29-30 when it completes its season at the River States Conference Championship in Florence, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

