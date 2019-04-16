Lady Knights clobber Winfield, 20-5

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A deal too good to pass up.

The Point Pleasant softball team found a 4-for-1 special on runs on Tuesday night in Putnam County, as the Lady Knights defeated non-conference host Winfield by a 20-5 count in three innings.

Point Pleasant (14-3) broke the scoreless tie in just the second at-bat of the game, as Tayah Fetty singled home Peyton Jordan, who tripled to lead off the contest. PPHS added another run before the end of the inning, as Hayley Keefer doubled home Rylee Cochran with two outs.

The Lady Knights went ahead 10-0 with a eight-run second inning, highlighted by a grand slam home run by Emma Harbour and a three-run home run by Julia Parsons.

Winfield scored three runs in the home half of the second, but Point Pleasant tallied 10 runs in the top of the third, capped off by back-to-back home runs by Jordan and Fetty, with Jordan’s coming with the bases loaded.

Winfield got two runs back with a Gracie Denisn homer in the bottom of the third, but couldn’t avoid the 20-5 mercy rule setback.

Madilyn Keefer earned the pitching victory in a complete game for PPHS, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and a pair of walks.

Faith Gaylor took the pitching loss in two innings for the hosts, surrendering 10 earned runs on 12 hits and a walk. Elyssa Medley pitched the final inning and gave up 10 earned runs on eight hits and three walks. Gaylor recorded the game’s only two strikeouts.

Leading the Point Pleasant offense, Jordan was 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, four runs scored and four RBIs, and Fetty was 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, three runs and three RBIs. Parsons was 3-for-3 with a homer, two doubles, three runs and five RBIs in the win, Harbour was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and five RBIs, while Cochran was 3-for-4 with three runs and one RBI.

Hayley Keefer contributed a double, a single, a run and an RBI to the winning cause, Amber Hatfield chipped in with a single and a run, Madilyn Keefer added two runs and an RBI, while Kit Stroud scored once.

Denisn led the hosts, going 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Elyssa Medley doubled once and drove in two runs, while Naomi Jarrell, K.K. Short and Mackenzie Hale each had a single and a run in the setback.

Neither team committed an error in the game. Winfield stranded four runners on base, two more than the Lady Knights.

Point Pleasant also defeated Winfield by an 11-3 count on April 2 in Mason County.

After hosting Lincoln County on Tuesday, Point Pleasant will return to action on Thursday at Meigs.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.