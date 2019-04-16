Lady Falcons flatten Federal Hocking, 24-5

STEWART, Ohio — Score early, score often.

The Wahama softball team crossed home plate 11 times in the first inning alone on Monday in Athens County, as the Lady Falcons rolled to a 24-5 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Federal Hocking.

Wahama (18-1, 12-0) — winner of 14 in a row — combined six hits and six walks in the top of the first inning, which was highlighted and capped off by a three-run home run from Tanner King.

Federal Hocking got two runs back, scoring once in the first and once in the second, but the Lady Falcons plated five runs on five hits and an error in the top of the third.

The WHS lead was at 18-2 after a two-run top of the fourth, but the Lady Lancers scored three times in the bottom of the frame.

Wahama finished off the 24-5 victory with six runs on five hits in the top of the fifth, with King blasting another three-run home run.

Hannah Billups was the winning pitcher of record in three innings for the Lady Falcons, allowing three earned runs on three hits and three walks, while striking out three. Emma Gibbs struck out four in two innings of work, surrendering two earned runs on two hits and a walk.

Mayle took the pitching loss in .2 innings for the Lady Lancers, allowing nine earned runs on three hits and six walks. Wilkes finished the game, allowing 15 runs, 12 earned, on 15 hits and two walks, while striking out five.

King led the WHS offense, going 5-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, four runs scored and eight runs batted in.

Lauren Noble was 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs for the Lady Falcons, Gibbs was 2-for-2 with three runs and one RBI, while Maddy VanMatre went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.

Hannah Rose doubled once, scored twice and drove in two runs for the victors, Bailee Bumgarner singled once and scored a game-best four runs, while Victoria VanMatre and Emma Fisher both singled once and scored twice, with Fisher earning two RBIs.

Adrionna Bennett contributed a single, a run and an RBI to the winning cause, Deborah Miller added a single, Billups chipped in with a run and an RBI, while Emily VanMatre came up with a run.

Gould led the hosts, going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Wilkes singled once and drove in two runs, while Starr had a single, a run and an RBI for the Maroon and Gold.

Federal Hocking was responsible for both of the game’s errors, while leaving four runners on base, one more than Wahama.

WHS also defeated FHHS on March 29 in Hartford by a 10-2 count.

After hosting Williamstown in non-conference play on Tuesday, Wahama will get back to work in the TVC Hocking at home on Thursday against Eastern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.