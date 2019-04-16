Generals surge past Point, 10-2

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — No luck with this seven.

Visiting Winfield plated seven runs in the first inning and ultimately salvaged a season split with the Point Pleasant baseball team on Monday night during a 10-2 non-conference setback in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks (12-5) — who won the first matchup at Winfield by an 18-6 count on March 15 — found themselves in a crater-sized hole after a half-inning of play as the Generals sent a dozen batters to the plate.

The end result was a quick 7-0 cushion as the Green and White produced six hits, three walks and a fielder’s choice in the opening frame. Nick Edwards delivered a bases-loaded single with one away that plated Sam Ingram with the eventual game-winning run.

PPHS answered with a run in its half of the first as Brody Jeffers singled with two outs, advanced to second and eventually scored on a double to left by Joel Beattie.

A two-out error allowed Peyton Moulder to score in the top of the third for an 8-1 edge, but the Red and Black answered in their half of the third as Jeffers provided a two-out double to to right-center that plated Carter Smith for a six-run contest.

The Big Blacks, however, were never closer as WHS tacked on a run in each of the fifth and sixth frames, and the hosts mustered only four baserunners after the third inning en route to the eight-run final outcome.

The Generals outhit Point Pleasant by a 12-7 overall margin and also played an error-free contest, while the hosts committed six errors. The guests stranded seven runners on base, while PPHS left six on the bags.

Peyton Gillispie was the winning pitcher of record after allowing two earned runs, five hits and two walks over four innings while striking out two. Miles Williams took the loss after surrendering seven earned runs, six hits and three walks in an inning-plus of work.

Smith and Jeffers paced Point Pleasant with two hits apiece, followed by Williams, Beattie and Tanner Mitchell with a safety each.

Ingram, Edwards, Gillispie and Andrew Whitney had two hits each for the guests, with Moulder, Hunter Morris, Landen Fairchild and Hunter Vance also providing a safety apiece. Gillispie knocked in a game-high three RBIs for Winfield.

Point Pleasant hosted Poca on Tuesday night and returns to action Thursday when it welcomes Wayne for a non-conference matchup at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

