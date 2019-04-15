Lady Chiefs sweep Meigs

LOGAN, Ohio — Sometimes you just can’t catch a break.

The Meigs softball team fell to non-conference host Logan by counts of 7-6 and 3-4 in a doubleheader on Saturday in Hocking County, giving the Lady Marauders four straight losses by a total of five runs.

Meigs (7-10) led 2-0 in the opening game, as Taylor Swartz and Ciera Older both singled and scored in the top of the first inning. Following a scoreless second inning, the Lady Marauder lead grew to 5-0 with a three-run home run by Breanna Zirkle in the top of the third.

Logan got one run back in the bottom of the third, and then tied the game at five with a four-run fifth inning. The Lady Chiefs took a 6-5 lead on an error in the bottom of the sixth, but Older drove in Swartz to tie the game at six in the top of the seventh.

Logan, however, scored the game-winning run on a one-out error in the bottom of the seventh.

Zirkle took the pitching loss in a complete game for Meigs, allowing seven runs, four earned, on nine hits and two walks, while striking out three batters.

Peters picked up the win in a complete game for the hosts, surrendering six runs, five earned, on eight hits and a walk, while striking out four.

Swartz led the Maroon and Gold on offense, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Zirkle’s three-run home run was the team’s lone extra-base hit in the contest. Older contributed a single, a run and an RBI to the Lady Marauder cause, Jerrica Smith, Jadyn Floyd and Katie Hawkins had a single apiece, while Hannah Tackett scored once and Bailey Swatzel picked up an RBI.

Rutler led the victors at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three runs batted in. Shriner was 2-for-3 with three runs, Smith tripled once, scored once and drove in a run, while Rooker doubled once and scored once.

Meigs had five errors and five runners left on base in the loss, while Logan had four errors and five runners stranded.

The Lady Marauders fell behind 4-0 in the bottom of the first inning in the second game, but didn’t allow another run.

RBI singles by Swartz and Older in the top of the third cut the Logan lead in half. Meigs scored another run on a sac-fly by Swartz in the fifth, but didn’t advance past second base again and fell by a 4-3 clip.

Hailey Roberts took the pitching loss in five innings for the Maroon and Gold, allowing four earned runs on six hits and four walks. Alyssa Smith tossed the final frame, surrendering just one hit.

Poling earned the pitching win in a complete game for the Lady Chiefs, striking out three and walking three, while giving up three earned runs on six hits.

Swartz and Zirkle were both 2-for-4 in the setback, with Swartz scoring once and driving in two runs. Older and Roberts had a single apiece, with Older earning an RBI, while Floyd and Mara Hall both scored once.

Rooker and Smith were both 2-for-4 with a run for the victors, while Poling was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs. Rutler doubled once, scored once and drove in two runs, while Staten added a double.

In an errorless contest, Meigs left six runners on base and Logan stranded seven.

MHS returns to its home field for a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division showdown with River Valley on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

