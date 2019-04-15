White Falcons fend off Ravenswood, 3-1

MASON, W.Va. — Talk about good timing.

The Wahama baseball team plated three of its five runners in scoring position and made visiting Ravenswood strand 10 runners on base Saturday afternoon during a 3-1 non-conference victory at Claflin Stadium in Mason County.

Both teams were mildly held in check for two innings, but the White Falcons (14-3) dodged a serious bullet in the top of the third after a double-play ended the Red Devils’ threat of runners on first and second with one away.

Then in the fourth, RHS had a runner thrown out trying to score from second with nobody out in the inning. Wahama followed with consecutive striekouts to end the frame still scoreless.

The Red and White, however, cracked the scoreboard first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Tanner Smith led the inning off by being hit by a pitch, then advanced to second on a walk to Tyler Bumgarner.

Ethyn Barnitz followed with a single that allowed Smith to score for a 1-0 edge, then Cooper Peters delivered a one-out single that plated Bumgarner for a two-run cushion.

The White Falcons added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth as Antonio Serevicz lifted a solo homer to right center with one away, making it a 3-0 contest.

Ravenswood managed its only run in the sixth as an error allowed Swain to score while cutting the deficit down to two runs.

The Red and Black had two on with two away in the seventh, but the final out was recorded on a flyout to right — allowing Wahama to secure the 3-1 triumph.

WHS also secured a season sweep of the Red Devils after posting an 8-3 win at Ravenswood back on April 6.

The hosts outhit the Red Devils by a slim 7-6 overall margin and also stranded six runners on base. Both teams committed an error apiece in the contest.

Barnitz was the winning pitcher of record after allowing one unearned run, six hits and four walks over six innings while striking out a dozen. Taylor took the loss after surrendering three earned runs, six hits and one walk over 5.1 frames while fanning four.

Frye led the White Falcons with two hits, while Serevicz, Bumgarner, Barnitz, Peters and Trevor Hunt added a safety apiece.

Swain led RHS with two hits, followed by Hatcher, Kennedy, Hickman and Miller with a safety each.

Wahama was at Federal Hocking on Monday and returns to action Wednesday when it hosts South Gallia in a TVC Hocking contest at 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

