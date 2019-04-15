Marauders split with Logan

LOGAN, Ohio — You win some, you lose some.

The Meigs baseball team did both on Saturday, falling to non-conference guest Logan by an 11-1 count in the opening game of the twinbill, but rebounding for a 9-5 victory in Game 2.

In the opener, The Marauders (5-6) fell behind 4-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Meigs got one run back in the top of the third, as Cory Cox singled home Alex Pierce, but Logan tallied four runs in the bottom of the frame and led 8-1.

The Chieftains scored once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to cap off the 11-1 mercy rule win.

Cox took the pitching loss in three innings for the Maroon and Gold, giving up eight runs, six earned, on 11 hits and a trio of walks, while striking out two. Pierce finished the game for MHS, giving up three runs, two earned, on six hits.

Corbett claimed the pitching win in a complete game for the hosts, striking out four, while allowing an earned run on five hits and two walks.

Leading Meigs at the plate, Cox was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Andrew Dodson was 2-for-2 with a double. Josh Wilson singled once in the setback, while Pierce contributed a run.

Leading Logan at the plate, Slack was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, while Kline was 3-for-4 with one RBI. Corbett helped his own cause with a double, a single, two runs and an RBI, while Cassady and Maley both singled twice and scored twice, with Maley picking up an RBI.

Meigs was responsible for both errors and left five runners on base, one fewer than LHS.

In the second game, Logan took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Meigs answered with a three-run second inning, featuring RBI singles by Pierce, Landon Acree and Wesley Smith.

The Marauders were ahead 4-1 after a bases loaded hit batter in the top of the third, but the Chiefs got the run back in the home half of the inning.

Following a scoreless fourth, Meigs increased its lead to 7-2 in the top of the fifth, plating three runs on two hits, two errors and a hit batter. A two-run Matt Gilkey double in the top of the sixth made the Marauder lead 9-2.

Logan scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback and fell by a 9-5 tally.

Smith was the winning pitcher of record in four innings for the Marauders, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks. Dodson picked up the save in three innings of relief, surrendering three runs, two earned, on one hit and seven walks. Dodson struck out five batters, while Smith fanned three.

Castle took the pitching loss in two innings for the hosts, allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits and a walk. Robinette tossed three frames, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and a walk, while Smart pitched two innings and gave up two unearned runs on three hits. Robinette had three strikeouts in the setback, while Castle and Smart had one each.

Acree led the Marauder offense, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Gilkey went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs, Smith was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, while Michael Kesterson was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs in the win.

Dodson contributed a double, two runs and one RBI to the winning cause, while Pierce added a single, a run and an RBI. Caleb Burnem came up with a single for the Maroon and Gold, while Cox, Wyatt Hoover ad Briar Wolfe scored a run apiece.

Kline tripled once, scored once and drove in a run for the hosts, while Castle and Robinette both singled once and scored once, with Castle earning an RBI.

Meigs committed four errors and left eight runners on base, while Logan had seven errors and 11 runners stranded.

The Marauders will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division at home on Wednesday against River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

