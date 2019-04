Meigs senior guard Kassidy Betzing has been selected to play in the annual OHSBCA North-South Game. Betzing — a first team all-district selection, who averaged 15.7 points per game for the 15-win Lady Marauders — will play on the South squad in the Division I-II game at 6:30 p.m. on April 26 at Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.16-MHS-Betzing.jpg Alex Hawley|OVP Sports