RedStorm thunders past Trailblazers

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Dylan Shockley had four hits and drove in three runs, while Gustavo Nava added two hits and three RBI of his own to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 14-3 mercy rule-shortened victory over Ohio Christian University, Friday afternoon, in River States Conference baseball action at Olson Field.

Junior Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) and senior Roanderson Severino (Reading, PA) added two hits and two RBIs each for the RedStorm, who improved to 28-15 overall and 12-7 in conference play.

Ohio Christian slipped to 11-24 overall and 4-14 inside the RSC.

Rio Grande took a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning before breaking things open with a four-run outburst.

Nava, a freshman from Baranquilla, Columbia, had a two-run single to highlight the frame, while Severino and junior Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH) had RBI singles of their own.

The RedStorm then set up a premature end to the day by scoring five times in the top of the eighth.

Nava drove in one run with a bases-loaded fielder’s choice grounder to second, while Shockley – a junior from Minford, Ohio – had a two-run single and freshman Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) added a run-scoring single to set the final score.

Senior David Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) added three hits – including a double – in the winning effort for Rio, while freshman Cole Dyer (Wheelersburg, OH) had a double and Daniels’ hit total included a triple.

Senior starter Zach Harvey (Kenova, WV) picked up his 10th win of the season, allowing five hits and two runs over six innings. The right-hander walked one and struck out three.

Brayden Randolph started and took the loss for OCU, allowing seven hits and four runs over four innings. He also walked four and struck out just one.

Ian Rycenga went 2-for-4 and drove in a run for the Trailblazers, while Colton Lee had a double and a run batted.

The two teams close out their weekend series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the Unversity of Rio Grande.

